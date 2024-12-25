Christmas meals and supplies for those in need, holiday hours: Sunrise Brief

TOP STORIES: Meals for those in need, supplies for homeless teens, what's open and what's closed
Volunteers at the new Judeo-Christian Outrach Center (JCOC) passed out over 400 meals to those in need in Virginia Beach on Christmas Eve.
"This is about being able to touch individuals that I see on Thanksgiving and Christmas Eve. We’ve been able to help many people with different issues, from birth certificates to proper IDs," Virginia Senator DeSteph said.
Among those receiving assistance was Michael Morris, a man currently living on the streets of Virginia Beach.
"It's always a blessing to have food," he said. "We always go out and tell other people, and when they don't know about here, I tell them to come here every day."
The JCOC adapts to the changing needs of those they assist each year, but their commitment to being a good neighbor remains steadfast.
JCOC not only hands out meals during the holidays but also year-round Monday-Friday.
A Virginia Beach woman started an effort she calls 'Heart of Christmas,' aiming to provide necessities and gifts to students ages 13 and older without a permanent home.
Diana Barrett said she chose to help older students because other nonprofit organizations assist younger children.
“It’s heartbreaking,” Barrett said, adding, “These older ones keep it inside. They don’t share the struggles they’re going through.”
Here’s how the effort works: Barrett puts a call out to the community for various items, which she sorts upon arrival. She works directly with VBCPS and Norfolk Public Schools, where staff members discreetly distribute the gifts to those in need.
“It takes a village,” Barrett exclaimed.
Neighbors wanting to contribute to this effort can contact her at 757-679-6925.
With Christmas and the first night of Hanukkah happening this week, you might want to check the list of what stores are open (and closed) twice.
Before you run out the door this Christmas, whether it's to buy last-minute gifts or simply get out of the house, it's wise to double-check operating hours, which can range by location.
When in doubt, call ahead or look up more specific schedules for spots in your neighborhood online.
Here's a rundown of how major chains are closed or operating on Christmas Day.
CLOSED for Christmas Day:
- Albertson's
- ALDI
- Costco
- Dollar Tree
- Harris Teeter
- Home Depot
- Kroger
- Lowe's
- Macy's
- Meijer
- Publix
- Raley's
- Rite Aid
- Sam's Club
- Sprout's
- Target
- Trader Joe's
- Walmart
- Whole Foods
OPEN on Christmas Day:
- 7-Eleven: Most locations open.
- Circle K: Most locations are open.
- CVS: Most CVS stores will remain open, though some may have reduced hours or close for the day, and some will close the pharmacy or photo counter on holidays.
- Denny's: Most locations are open but check your local hours.
- Dunkin': Most locations are open but check your local hours.
- Love's Travel Stops: Most locations are open.
- McDonald's: Most locations are open, but check your local hours.
- Pilot Flying J: Most locations open.
- Ralph's: Some stores open with reduced hours.
- Safeway
- Starbucks: Some locations are open. Hours may vary.
- Sheetz: Most locations are open.
- Von's: Some stores open with reduced hours.
- Waffle House
- Walgreens: Most Walgreens stores will be open with adjusted operating hours from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. local time, however most pharmacies will be closed. All 24-hour Walgreens locations will remain open. Customers may check their local store hours using the store locator.
- Wawa: Most locations are open.
- Wendy's
Banks, government offices and the postal service will not be open on Christmas Day.
This morning's weather: A cloudy, cool Christmas before the warm weekend
Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey says expect partly cloudy skies this Christmas morning with temperatures in the mid-to-upper 30s. And we'll warm into the upper 40s in the afternoon, which is a few degrees below normal.
The cooler weather sticks around for the first day of Kwanza on Thursday.
But a warmup begins on Friday and really kicks in to high gear this weekend. We're expecting highs in the mid 60s on Saturday and Sunday. And it looks like the 60s will stick around into next week, including for New Year's Eve.
This morning's traffic:
So far this morning, there haven’t been any major traffic incidents in our area.
Interactive Traffic Map
We Follow Through: Life-changing transplant granted by anonymous angel
'It's a miracle:' Norfolk woman receives a new kidney just before Christmas.
Not long after Katisha and Taylor Vertrees tied the knot, their search for another perfect match began. This one was urgent.
"They say kidney disease, it can kill you," Katisha tells News 3 anchor Blaine Stewart. "I thought at any moment this could be the end of it."
Katisha was 28 years old when we first introduced you to her. By then, her kidneys had already stopped working—a complication of her lupus diagnosis. That’s where the body’s immune system mistakenly attacks healthy tissue. She needed eight hours of dialysis every night. That takes a toll. In 2022, the couple was expecting their first child.
The pregnancy sent Katisha into end-stage kidney failure, making a manageable diagnosis dire. Sadly, she suffered a miscarriage at just 15 weeks.
"I try to live every day like, really happy and pushing through, but it's really hard," she confesses.
The only way Katisha could ever lead a normal life is with a kidney transplant. She became one of nearly 100,000 on a years-long waiting list. So her husband, Taylor, turned to social media for help.
It sadly did not work out. Not that time, anyway. But just a couple of months ago, doctors found another donor who might fit the bill. Would this finally be the answer to years of prayers?
"I think it's crazy that we were a match, and it's someone that I completely don't know," Katisha says. "It is a miracle."
Divine intervention? Perhaps. This living donor is a perfect match — no connection to Katisha at all — and completely anonymous.
Both Katisha and her donor came through the operation with flying colors.
Yes, the future. A life not tethered to a machine—where the possibilities are endless. Just like their gratitude to the anonymous angel who answered the call, spread across TV and social media, and gave Katisha a second chance.
"Thank you so much," Katisha says. "I owe you everything."
Katisha was discharged from the hospital four days after the transplant surgery. But her homecoming was short-lived. A day later, she started having chest pains. Taylor rushed her back to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, where doctors confirmed she had a heart attack. She was admitted to the cardiac intensive care unit Wednesday night. As doctors monitor her heart, there is good news: Katisha’s new kidney is functioning well and does not appear to be impacted by the heart attack. Count on News 3 to follow through with updates.
If you are interested in learning more about becoming a living organ donor, click here.
