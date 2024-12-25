Christmas meals and supplies for those in need, holiday hours: Sunrise Brief

Volunteers at the new Judeo-Christian Outrach Center (JCOC) passed out over 400 meals to those in need in Virginia Beach on Christmas Eve.

"This is about being able to touch individuals that I see on Thanksgiving and Christmas Eve. We’ve been able to help many people with different issues, from birth certificates to proper IDs," Virginia Senator DeSteph said.

Among those receiving assistance was Michael Morris, a man currently living on the streets of Virginia Beach.

"It's always a blessing to have food," he said. "We always go out and tell other people, and when they don't know about here, I tell them to come here every day."

The JCOC adapts to the changing needs of those they assist each year, but their commitment to being a good neighbor remains steadfast.

JCOC not only hands out meals during the holidays but also year-round Monday-Friday.

