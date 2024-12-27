Flu season, street takeover, Biden signs off: Sunrise Brief

TOP STORIES: Flu season, street takeover, Biden signs off
According to the CDC, flu cases are surging across much of the country, but at a moderate level here in the commonwealth.
As many gather with families over the holidays, doctors recommend getting a flu shot or an RSV vaccine for kids.
Earlier this summer, the CDC changed its recommendation, stating that all adults 75 and older should receive the RSV shot. Additionally, anyone ages 60 to 74 with serious conditions, such as chronic lung or heart disease, should be vaccinated.
RSV causes cold-like symptoms and can be dangerous and potentially fatal, especially for infants and older adults.
The change comes after concerns about a higher-than-expected number of cases of Guillain-Barré syndrome being reported in people who had the vaccine.
The CDC says its research is ongoing.Suffolk mother shares RSV signs as flu and RSV cases are on the rise
Multiple people were arrested at a "street takeover" event in Portsmouth, raising concerns about street racing in the city.
“I hear it, mainly it seems like, on the weekends," Portsmouth resident Errick White said about street racing.
Video from a News 3 viewer for a story we did in 2022 shows what can happen during what police call a “street takeover.”
Early on Dec. 22, Portsmouth Police responded to the intersection of Garwood Ave. And Elmhurst Ln. for similar activity.
Early on Dec. 22, Portsmouth Police responded to the intersection of Garwood Ave. And Elmhurst Ln. for similar activity.
Since then, police say, several people involved were tracked to Suffolk, arrested, and charged with reckless driving.
In a news release about the street takeover arrests, police said "We will not tolerate reckless and unlawful behavior that puts our community at risk."
President Biden signed 50 new bills on Christmas Eve, as his lame duck term comes to a close.
This happens as President-elect Trump gears up for his second term.
One of the bills officially designated the bald eagle as the United States' national bird. A volunteer at the National Eagle Center pointed out that Congress never really made it official until now.
Another bill was aimed at increasing transparency regarding hazing incidents on college campuses.
And, The Stop Institutional Child Abuse Act, lobbied by Paris Hilton, established a new Federal Work Group tasked with preventing child abuse in residential programs.
This morning's weather: One more chilly morning before the weekend
Forecaster Derrah Getter says temperatures out the door this morning are chilly in the 30s and 40s. We’re a touch less cool than previous mornings but we get much warmer heading into the weekend. Highs this afternoon will be in the low to mid 50s underneath partly cloudy skies.
Rain chances will be low today but a few spotty showers will be possible as we go throughout the afternoon and evening. Saturday high temperatures jump up into the middle 60s. There’s a slight chance for an isolated shower in the late morning and early afternoon but models are favoring the Eastern Shore and Peninsulas.
For the latest weather updates, watch Myles live on News 3 This Morning here.
This morning's traffic:
So far this morning, there haven’t been any major traffic incidents in our area.
This morning's traffic:

So far this morning, there haven't been any major traffic incidents in our area.
We Follow Through: How Virginia foster youth are impacted by Virginia House Bill 700
After years of having to pay their own housing costs, a new law is helping former foster youth at Virginia colleges breathe a sigh of relief.
News 3 first covered Virginia House Bill 700 in February. The bill, which calls on Virginia colleges to absorb room and board costs for students who were foster youth in the state's care, was signed by Governor Glenn Youngkin in April.
“Honestly, I had kind of no hope I would be able to pay off any of these loans," said Old Dominion University junior, Tori Stone-Cramer, of her concerns prior to the bill's passage through the General Assembly.
Stone-Cramer, 20, entered the foster system at 17 years old.
Though previous legislation qualified former foster youth for grants to cover tuition, they were still on the hook to pay for housing.
This past semester, which just ended, was the first time the costs for Stone-Cramer's campus apartment were covered. She says her part-time job working at a daycare would not be enough to cover the bill — on top of being able to keep her grades up.
“Only 50 percent of youth in foster care complete high school and only three percent complete college," said Colleen Luksik, Vice President for Virginia Beach nonprofit Connect With a Wish.
The State Council of Higher Education says it’s working on counting how many are benefiting statewide, but admits the number is growing.
“Our next goal is to get the word out—to raise awareness about the legislation," said Luksik.
She says if you can get into college and you’re in the state’s care, then cost shouldn’t have to be a concern. That's something Stone-Cramer can attest to: not having a bill for thousands of dollars is a huge weight off her shoulders.
"I know that I can do it, but I didn’t want the financial aspect to hinder me from doing it," she shared.
Watch the full story on News 3 This Morning here.