Flu season, street takeover, Biden signs off: Sunrise Brief

According to the CDC, flu cases are surging across much of the country, but at a moderate level here in the commonwealth.

As many gather with families over the holidays, doctors recommend getting a flu shot or an RSV vaccine for kids.

Earlier this summer, the CDC changed its recommendation, stating that all adults 75 and older should receive the RSV shot. Additionally, anyone ages 60 to 74 with serious conditions, such as chronic lung or heart disease, should be vaccinated.

RSV causes cold-like symptoms and can be dangerous and potentially fatal, especially for infants and older adults.

The change comes after concerns about a higher-than-expected number of cases of Guillain-Barré syndrome being reported in people who had the vaccine.

The CDC says its research is ongoing.