ODU shooting update, free bookstore, Trump's Gaza plan: Sunrise Brief

A shooting in an Old Dominion University parking lot last Wednesday left two people dead, and Norfolk police are still investigating the incident. ODU's president released another statement over the weekend to address questions and concerns of safety. Delanio Vick Jr., 18, and Timothy Williams Jr., 20, died in Wednesday's shooting. This shooting led to an alert being issued to ODU students and staff. It referred to a "suspect at-large" before an all-clear alert was issued — no information was provided on the suspect, leading some to be frustrated. ODU President Brian O. Hemphill reiterated that there is no "ongoing threat to the public," and to be mindful of "discussion and speculation" while the Norfolk police continue to investigate the incident. News 3 spoke with Vick Jr.'s family, and they believe he was let down by law enforcement and "ambushed" by another person. "My son called me and told me the police were up there and hope that they would do their job and take the person away and they didn't," said Delanio Vick Sr. "They left the person there knowing it was a violent situation." ODU shares statement to address concerns after deadly parking lot shooting

Last year, The Big Free Bookstore gave out 151,000 books worth $1.7 million. This bookstore was initially intended to be open for just a month, but the positive response inspired leaders to invest in this initiative. This store is located in Norfolk's JANAF Shopping Yard, and as their website states, "there is no catch." It functions as a food bank for books, providing children with free, new books without any strings attached. Dr. Jennifer Goff is the executive director of Reach Inc., the nonprofit that runs the bookstore. Aside from the store, Reach also runs a warehouse that distributes books to other charities and community groups. Dr. Goff believes this kind of outreach is key to a child’s social and emotional development. "I think one of the best things about a book is the ability to just travel when you might not have the ability to leave your neighborhood," Goff said.

