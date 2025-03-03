ODU shares statement to address concerns after deadly parking lot shooting

NORFOLK, Va. — ODU's president has released another statement addressing some safety concerns and questions after a deadly shooting in an ODU parking lot last Wednesday.

Two young men, 18-year-old Delanio Vick Jr. and 20-year-old Timothy Williams Jr., died in Wednesday's shooting. Neither of them were ODU students, according to ODU.

As their loved ones try to process what happened others on campus have voiced concerns for public safety.

"I am not going to [the dining hall] anymore. . . And I am not going out past like 10:30," said students Makala Barnes and Anastasia Turner-Taylor after the incident.

The shooting spurred an initial alert by ODU that said there was a "suspect at large" before ODU sent out an all-clear late Wednesday after police determined there was no ongoing threat.

Students who got those alerts said they were frustrated by the lack of information, especially since police still haven't announced any suspect information.

In a statement shared with News 3 Saturday, ODU president Brian O. Hemphill acknowledged that frustration.

"I have heard from some individuals that the all clear message was too brief and insensitive. The reality is that our alert system has a minimal character limit," he stated.

He also mentioned classes weren't canceled on Thursday since that would mean a day of Spring Break would have to be removed.

His statement emphasized the seriousness of the incident and stressed that there was no ongoing threat. ODU also mentioned increased outreach and support for the Monarch community.

News 3 will keep working to learn more information on the timeline of events and motivation for the shooting too, especially since Delanio Vick Jr's family said their son, who they said was unarmed, was killed shortly after a different incident on campus.

"My son called me and told me the police were up there and hope that they would do their job and take the person away and they didn't. They left the person there knowing it was a violent situation," said Delanio Vick, Sr., Delanio Vick Jr.'s father.

The Vick family said that in that incident, someone punched Vick Jr.'s mother as she was at work for Aramark. ODU confirmed to News 3 the school contracts with Aramark for dining services.

We've reached out to Aramark, who told us to contact police for more information.

Norfolk police say they're investigating the shooting.

Read the full statement by ODU President Brian O. Hemphill here: