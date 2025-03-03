ODU shares statement to address concerns after deadly parking lot shooting

NORFOLK, Va. — ODU's president has released another statement addressing some safety concerns and questions after a deadly shooting in an ODU parking lot last Wednesday.
Two young men, 18-year-old Delanio Vick Jr. and 20-year-old Timothy Williams Jr., died in Wednesday's shooting. Neither of them were ODU students, according to ODU.
As their loved ones try to process what happened others on campus have voiced concerns for public safety.
"I am not going to [the dining hall] anymore. . . And I am not going out past like 10:30," said students Makala Barnes and Anastasia Turner-Taylor after the incident.
The shooting spurred an initial alert by ODU that said there was a "suspect at large" before ODU sent out an all-clear late Wednesday after police determined there was no ongoing threat.
Students who got those alerts said they were frustrated by the lack of information, especially since police still haven't announced any suspect information.
In a statement shared with News 3 Saturday, ODU president Brian O. Hemphill acknowledged that frustration.
"I have heard from some individuals that the all clear message was too brief and insensitive. The reality is that our alert system has a minimal character limit," he stated.
He also mentioned classes weren't canceled on Thursday since that would mean a day of Spring Break would have to be removed.
His statement emphasized the seriousness of the incident and stressed that there was no ongoing threat. ODU also mentioned increased outreach and support for the Monarch community.
News 3 will keep working to learn more information on the timeline of events and motivation for the shooting too, especially since Delanio Vick Jr's family said their son, who they said was unarmed, was killed shortly after a different incident on campus.
"My son called me and told me the police were up there and hope that they would do their job and take the person away and they didn't. They left the person there knowing it was a violent situation," said Delanio Vick, Sr., Delanio Vick Jr.'s father.
The Vick family said that in that incident, someone punched Vick Jr.'s mother as she was at work for Aramark. ODU confirmed to News 3 the school contracts with Aramark for dining services.
We've reached out to Aramark, who told us to contact police for more information.
Norfolk police say they're investigating the shooting.
Read the full statement by ODU President Brian O. Hemphill here:
Dear Students, Faculty, and Staff:
In light of the difficult week for our community, thank you for your continued patience and understanding as we support each other and cooperate with the City of Norfolk Police Department’s investigation regarding the recent tragic incident. As a University, we recognize our important role as a leading partner and active member of the Norfolk community. In that same spirit, we continue to extend our condolences and sympathy to the family members and loved ones of those lost.
As the investigation continues, there is a growing call for both details and answers. While the concern and interest are understandable, we cannot and will not compromise or interfere with the ongoing and diligent efforts of the City of Norfolk Police Department. I am confident they will bring this investigation to a close as soon as possible and provide a direct opportunity to share details of the investigation once concluded. In the interim, I urge you to be mindful of discussion and speculation that is occurring in our broader community and on social media.
Most importantly, please be reminded that there is no ongoing threat and has not been one to our campus since the all clear message was sent late Wednesday. I have heard from some individuals that the all clear message was too brief and insensitive. The reality is that our alert system has a minimal character limit, and University Police Chief Garrett Shelton provided a more detailed update with as much information as he could share in the hours following the incident. Since that time, additional messages have been shared with our students, faculty, and staff.
As feedback has also been provided regarding the University’s actions and response during this tragedy, I want to share some of the many factors that must be considered. For example, individuals have expressed concern that classes for Thursday were not cancelled. It is important to note that the University offered increased outreach and direct engagement to support our community. Also, if classes would have been cancelled, then a day of Spring Break would have to be removed due to the allowable number of closure days in order to meet accreditation requirements as a result of the significant winter weather that has impacted our area and campus since the beginning of the semester.
Although no Old Dominion University students, faculty, or staff were injured or directly involved, this after-hours incident has significantly impacted our campus community due to the level of care and concern, as well as uneasiness and uncertainty, that it has generated. I encourage each of you to remain patient and exhibit understanding as we show respect for the families of those lost; the active and diligent work of the City of Norfolk Police Department; and the ongoing efforts of our entire campus in serving as dedicated and participating members of the community in which we learn, live, and work. This is a serious situation and one that is not taken lightly due to the critical nature and strong commitment to the safety of all Monarchs.
Sincerely,
Brian O. Hemphill, Ph.D.
President