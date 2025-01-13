Remembering Codi, Commanders' wild-card win, California fires endure: Sunrise Brief

Friends and family memorialized Codi Bigsby on his 7th birthday at Fort Monroe on Sunday. His story led to the creation of a new alert system.

Shortly after Codi was reported missing on January 31, 2022, Hampton police started searching for him. He was 4 years old at the time.

In early 2024, a jury found Codi's father, Cory Bigsby, guilty of second-degree murder and concealment of a body in connection to Codi's death. He was sentenced to 40 years for the murder charge and five years for concealment of a body in June.

Not only did Sunday's event celebrate Codi's birthday, but it also praised the implementation of the CODI Alert which Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed in Spring 2024.

The CODI Alert is used by Virginia State Police, and it's focused on children left out of AMBER Alerts: missing children police believe are in danger, but not abducted.

Delegate Cordoza said he helped search for the missing 4-year-old boy whose case inspired his role in creating the CODI Alert.

Cordoza organized Sunday's event at Fort Monroe.

In addition, at Sunday's celebration, people donated clothing which will be given to people living in homeless encampments that were discovered while searching for Codi.