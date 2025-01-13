Remembering Codi, Commanders' wild-card win, California fires endure: Sunrise Brief

TOP STORIES: Remembering Codi, Commanders' wild-card win, California fires endure
Friends and family memorialized Codi Bigsby on his 7th birthday at Fort Monroe on Sunday. His story led to the creation of a new alert system.
Shortly after Codi was reported missing on January 31, 2022, Hampton police started searching for him. He was 4 years old at the time.
In early 2024, a jury found Codi's father, Cory Bigsby, guilty of second-degree murder and concealment of a body in connection to Codi's death. He was sentenced to 40 years for the murder charge and five years for concealment of a body in June.
Not only did Sunday's event celebrate Codi's birthday, but it also praised the implementation of the CODI Alert which Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed in Spring 2024.
The CODI Alert is used by Virginia State Police, and it's focused on children left out of AMBER Alerts: missing children police believe are in danger, but not abducted.
Delegate Cordoza said he helped search for the missing 4-year-old boy whose case inspired his role in creating the CODI Alert.
Cordoza organized Sunday's event at Fort Monroe.
In addition, at Sunday's celebration, people donated clothing which will be given to people living in homeless encampments that were discovered while searching for Codi.
Rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels led the Washington Commanders to their first playoff win in almost 7,000 days. Zane Gonzalez's 37-yard field goal sealed Tampa Bay's defeat.
Washington Commanders beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 23-20 in Sunday night's NFC wild-card game.
Daniels became the third rookie quarterback in three years to win a playoff game. Daniels threw for 268 yards and two touchdowns, joining C.J. Stroud and Brock Purdy as rookie QBs to win playoff games in the past three seasons.
Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers (10-8) missed several opportunities and the veteran quarterback committed a costly turnover in the fourth quarter. The Bucs couldn’t get 1 yard on two tries from the Commanders 12 and settled for a field goal to tie the game before Washington’s winning drive.
Washington hadn’t won in the postseason since beating the Buccaneers in Tampa Bay 17-10 in a wild-card game on Jan. 7, 2006.
Now, the Commanders (13-5) heads to Michigan to face the No. 1 seed Detroit Lions (15-2) in the divisional round.
The death toll from the California wildfires has risen to 24, and around 10,000 homes, businesses, and vehicles have been destroyed. The two largest fires, the Palisades and Eaton fires, remain mostly uncontained.
Officials in California are worried about this week's weather conditions.
"Elevated critical fire weather conditions will continue through Wednesday," said LA County Fire Chief. "These winds combined with low relative humidities and low fuel moistures will keep the fire threat in Los Angeles County very high."
Around 200,000 people are still under evacuation orders this morning.
California Governor Gavin Newsom is deploying more members of the National Guard to assist with evacuation orders. They will also aid families keeping them out of dangerous areas already consumed by the fires.
This morning's weather: Warm start to week, but don't get used to it
Meteorologist Myles Henderson says it'll be a bit warmer today, but back to cold for midweek. Tracking another warmup and rain for the weekend.
We will see a few extra clouds this morning but return to sunshine for most of the day. Highs will warm to the upper 40s, near normal for this time of year.
Sunshine for Tuesday with highs in the low 40s. A cold front will move through Tuesday night and will bring in extra clouds and a few snow showers. Little to no accumulation is expected.
This morning's traffic: Crashes on I-64 West
There are four bad crashes on I-64 West causing at least a 40 minute delay.
We Follow Through: Updates on the Hampton Roads Bridge Tunnel Expansion
The Project Director for the Hampton Roads Bridge Tunnel Expansion says 2025 will be the "most meaningful" year for the people driving the iconic four-mile span. The project is two years out from finishing.
The Virginia Department of Transportation's HRBT Expansion broke ground in late 2020 and they expect to be completed by early 2027. Costing $4 billion, it's the largest price tag for a transportation project in state history.
When finished, the bridge tunnel connecting Norfolk and Hampton will have widened from four lanes to eight, with two new tunnels carrying traffic eastbound. Westbound traffic will occupy the two original tunnels.
The hope is the additional lanes will make the consistent and frustrating traffic backups, for which the HRBT has become known, much less frequent.
After breaking through on the first of the two new tunnels in April, the massive tunnel-boring machine VDOT is using — nicknamed 'Mary' — was turned around and, six months later, began work on the second tunnel.
“2025, of all the years we’ve had on the project, is going to be the most meaningful for the traveling public," Banas, who oversees more than 2,000 people working on the project, told News 3. “Our hope is that [Mary] comes in late summer, early fall, going for her second breakthrough."
It's all work that drivers do not see when crossing the bridge, but Banas says they will notice a big shift in traffic expected this spring.
“The first major shift we’re going to see is the eastbound trestle heading between the South Island [and] Willoughby Spit," he told News 3.
It's the new section of bridge taking traffic into Norfolk. It's taller, offering better views of the Hampton Roads Harbor and Naval Station Norfolk, but that's not that purpose of the height increase.
"(It's to) get higher out of the salt spray. We’ll have a much longer lifespan," said Banas. “We have a project we’re building to last a hundred years.”
