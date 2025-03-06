VBPD memorial plans, toll text scams, tariff exemptions: Sunrise Brief

Due to inclement weather, the Virginia Beach Police Department temporarily dismantled the memorial for their fallen officers. The department said they are working on creating "a more permanent tribute to memorialize Officer Girvin and Officer Reese's legacy." VBPD officers Cameron Girvin and Christopher Reese, who were killed in the line of duty, had an outdoor memorial located at the Fourth Precinct. Once conditions permit, the memorial will be brought back and will remain in place until Mar. 11. Hampton Roads was under tornado watch until 8 p.m. on Wednesday. Damaging straight line winds were the primary threat from the storm.

The Virginia Department of Transportation is warning people about scam toll texts that falsely claim that you owe money for unpaid tolls. You can go to the VDOT website to verify the authenticity of these texts. Legitimate toll bills are not sent through unsolicited text messages. VDOT says to avoid clicking links or sharing personal information in response to these fake alerts. It should be noted, some tolls services like E-ZPass will offer the option for customers to have text alerts about balances and insufficient funds, but VDOT says they won't include any links. Toll Texting Scam