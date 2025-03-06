VBPD memorial plans, toll text scams, tariff exemptions: Sunrise Brief

TOP STORIES: VBPD memorial plans, toll text scams, tariff exemptions
Due to inclement weather, the Virginia Beach Police Department temporarily dismantled the memorial for their fallen officers. The department said they are working on creating "a more permanent tribute to memorialize Officer Girvin and Officer Reese's legacy."
VBPD officers Cameron Girvin and Christopher Reese, who were killed in the line of duty, had an outdoor memorial located at the Fourth Precinct. Once conditions permit, the memorial will be brought back and will remain in place until Mar. 11.
Hampton Roads was under tornado watch until 8 p.m. on Wednesday. Damaging straight line winds were the primary threat from the storm.
The Virginia Department of Transportation is warning people about scam toll texts that falsely claim that you owe money for unpaid tolls. You can go to the VDOT website to verify the authenticity of these texts.
Legitimate toll bills are not sent through unsolicited text messages. VDOT says to avoid clicking links or sharing personal information in response to these fake alerts.
It should be noted, some tolls services like E-ZPass will offer the option for customers to have text alerts about balances and insufficient funds, but VDOT says they won't include any links.Toll Texting Scam
U.S. automakers will get a one-month tariff exemption for imported cars, according to the White House. This followed President Donald Trump's meeting with U.S.-based auto manufacturers Ford, General Motors, and Stellantis.
On Tuesday, the president enacted 25% tariffs on nearly all goods from Canada and Mexico, the U.S.'s largest trading partners. Energy-related imports from Canada will be subject to a 10% tariff. During his speech to Congress, Trump acknowledged worries some have about putting tariffs on U.S. allies, saying, "There'll be a little disturbance, but we'll be okay with that."
Canada and Mexico have sought retaliatory action against the tariffs, and China has indicated it will follow suit. President Trump said he would implement "reciprocal" tariffs against countries April 2nd, part of his broader tariff agenda the administration argues will raise revenue and drive down debt.
This morning's weather: Much cooler, still windy
Meteorologist Myles Henderson says highs will drop to the mid 50s today, about 15 degrees cooler than yesterday. It will still be windy today, mainly NW at 15 to 25 with gusts to 35 mph. Expect a mix of clouds with a stray shower possible.
Winds will continue to back down for Friday. We will see partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 50s, near normal for this time of year
We Follow Through: New charges for drug dealers
Last week, Virginia Lawmakers passed two bills that upgraded charges for drug dealers connected to fentanyl overdoses.
The House of Delegates passed HB2657, which would allow prosecutors to charge drug dealers with involuntary manslaughter if they knowingly sell a controlled substance containing a detectable amount of fentanyl that results in someone's death. It was passed alongside the identical SB746, which is the Virginia Senate's counterpart bill.
Lisa Reed, who lost her daughter to fentanyl in 2021, believes these laws are a huge step in the right direction.
"Parents should never have to bury their child," said Reed.
Lisa Reed, who lost her daughter to fentanyl in 2021, believes these laws are a huge step in the right direction.
As a matter of fact, Lisa herself went to the Virginia General assembly to advocate for HB2657 and SB746. She said the fight doesn't end — she will continue to fight for this issue as long as she's able to.
The bills now head to Gov. Glenn Youngkin's desk for his approval.
