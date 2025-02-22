Virginia Beach police officer killed, another injured in shooting at Lynnhaven & Wendfield

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Virginia Beach police officer was killed following a shooting that began as a traffic stop late Friday night, police confirmed to WTKR News 3.

VBPD are currently investigating the incident that occurred around 11:30 p.m. on Friday near the intersection of Lynnhaven Parkway and Wendfield Drive.

Police say the incident started as a traffic stop, but no further details were available.

Investigators did not indicate the status of any suspect(s), but said there is "not believed to be any ongoing threat to the community related to this event."

This is a breaking story and will be updated as we learn more.