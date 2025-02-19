Winter weather prep, Youngkin's snowstorm response, Trump on Ukraine: Sunrise Brief

Recent weather forecasts indicate that Hampton Roads could see up to 10 inches of snow Wednesday through Thursday. Cities will prioritize heavily trafficked roads and bridges for treatment.

Many crews will focus on major roads that lead to fire houses and hospitals. Officials told WTKR News 3 they'll be monitored throughout the storm and will be on the top of the list for snowplow drivers. Both Naval Station Norfolk and Naval Air Station Oceana posted on Facebook that the bases would operate with mission-essential personnel on Wednesday.

The city of Norfolk says they will clear bridges, overpasses and downtown streets first.

The city of Newport News says they treat and clear main highways and highly traveled roads first.

The city of Hampton says they will focus on bridges and overpasses before getting to secondary roads — however, the city says it doesn't have the staff to treat or clear residential neighborhoods.

City officials from Virginia Beach stated the main roads will be closely monitored, but side roads won't receive immediate attention.