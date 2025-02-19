Winter weather prep, Youngkin's snowstorm response, Trump on Ukraine: Sunrise Brief

TOP STORIES: Winter weather prep, Youngkin's snowstorm response, Trump on Ukraine
Recent weather forecasts indicate that Hampton Roads could see up to 10 inches of snow Wednesday through Thursday. Cities will prioritize heavily trafficked roads and bridges for treatment.
Many crews will focus on major roads that lead to fire houses and hospitals. Officials told WTKR News 3 they'll be monitored throughout the storm and will be on the top of the list for snowplow drivers. Both Naval Station Norfolk and Naval Air Station Oceana posted on Facebook that the bases would operate with mission-essential personnel on Wednesday.
The city of Norfolk says they will clear bridges, overpasses and downtown streets first.
The city of Newport News says they treat and clear main highways and highly traveled roads first.
The city of Hampton says they will focus on bridges and overpasses before getting to secondary roads — however, the city says it doesn't have the staff to treat or clear residential neighborhoods.
City officials from Virginia Beach stated the main roads will be closely monitored, but side roads won't receive immediate attention.How Virginia Beach is preparing for Wednesday's major snowstorm
Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin discussed the commonwealth's planned response to the impending winter weather. He reiterated that Virginia is under a state of emergency during Tuesday's press conference — Youngkin made the initial declaration on Feb. 10.
Virginia State Police are under 24-hour shift notice, and Youngkin announced that National Guard troops will be deployed to Hampton Roads and the Eastern Shore. He stressed the importance of preventative measures in these areas because they typically do not receive much snow. The governor mentioned that crews are stationed across the commonwealth to respond to downed power lines.
Attorney General Jason Miyares said his office will be “vigorously enforcing laws that protect Virginians,” when discussing the potential price gouging of essential resources (including but not limited to: water, ice, food, batteries, generators, tree removal services). He said his office determines price gouging by checking the prices of said product 10 days before the crisis hits.
“When we are in a state of emergency like this, it is a time to help one another, not a time to pursue extraordinary profit,” Youngkin added.Gov. Youngkin provides updates on incoming winter weather
President Donald Trump defended his choice to exclude Ukrainian officials from the negotiations between the U.S. and Russia. He said Ukrainian leaders could have prevented the conflict by making concessions to Russia in 2022.
The U.S. and Russian officials agreed to look into increasing staffing in the other country's capitol embassy. Keith Kellogg, the U.S. special envoy for Ukraine and Russia, visited with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday. Kellogg said he and the U.S. "understand the need for security guarantees” in Ukraine.
Trump said Ukraine “should have never started” the war and “could have made a deal” to prevent it. Zelenskyy has repeatedly stated that he won't accept an offer without a seat at the negotiating table.
This morning's weather: Significant snowfall to hit
Meteorologist Myles Henderson says a few flurries or snow showers are possible this morning, but snow really starts to build in through midday. Highs will only reach the low 30s today and it will be breezy. Widespread snow will blanket the region through this afternoon and evening. The widespread snow will taper off late tonight. Some sleet will mix in near the Albemarle Sound with mainly rain for the southern Outer Banks.
Scattered snow showers will linger for Thursday, but not as heavy or as widespread as today. Highs will return to the low 30s and it will be windy with gusts to 30+ mph possible.
Most of the region will get 6” to 10” of snow accumulation, with some localized areas seeing 10”+. Snow totals will be lower as you travel north, west of I-95, and as you head down the Outer Banks.
We Follow Through: News 3 obtains court documents for Keir and Chloe Johnson disappearance case
Warning: This story may be disturbing to some viewers.
All of the claims below of what allegedly happened before, on, and after April 30, 2017 are from the arrest warrant affidavit for Johnson, Jr. filed by investigators.
Court documents obtained by WTKR News 3 outline what investigators believe happened the day Keir Johnson and her infant daughter Chloe vanished from the Peninsula more than seven years ago.
Last Friday, Chloe's father and Keir's ex-boyfriend, Carlos Johnson Jr., was arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree murder in connection to their 2017 disappearance.
The court documents say on Jan. 18, 2017, months before the two were reported missing in April, Carlos allegedly searched online for “accidental baby deaths” and information about deadly poison, including the phrase “how much rat poison is needed to kill a human.”
The documents also reveal what investigators believe happened on April 30, 2017, the date Keir and Chloe were reported missing. This includes records pinpointing Keir and Carlos' phone locations, and Carlos' alleged movements that night. The affidavit also includes an interview with a witness who claims Carlos instructed him to drive to a marsh area where he "accessed [the car's] trunk."
The witness claims he was later instructed to wipe down the inside of the car before abandoning it.
Read a full overview of the court documents here.