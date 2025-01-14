Youngkin's proposals, overcrowding in schools, confirming Hegseth: Sunrise Brief

TOP STORIES: Youngkin's proposals, overcrowding in schools, confirming Hegseth
Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin delivered his State of the Commonwealth address on Monday. The Republican governor's 2025 policy agenda was outlined to a General Assembly with a narrow Democrat majority.
Last week, Attorney General Jason Miyares indicated Youngkin's goals by endorsing 11 bills and resolutions.
The governor proposed $50 million to fund "Virginia Opportunity Scholarships," which would help low-income families pay for private school. Youngkin said he aims to give $5,000 to 10,000 households through this program.
Youngkin also reminded the General Assembly about his goal to remove all car taxes, starting with a gradual relief program. He also wants to do away with taxes on tips.
Regarding recreational marijuana, Youngkin reaffirmed his stance against it being sold without a medical purpose. He stated that if a bill legalizing marijuana were to reach his desk, he would veto it.
Community members and educators expressed frustration during the Chesapeake School Board meeting on Monday night. The topic of discussion was overcrowding in elementary schools.
School leaders proposed new attendance zones to help ease overcrowding at Crestwood Intermediate and B.M. Williams Primary Schools. This would lower the amount of students both schools have to intake.
Both Crestwood and B.M. Williams will convert to a K-5 elementary school for the 2025-2026 school year.
The community members who spoke claim the board's current plans will make the overcrowding worse at both schools — one teacher said its not going to well equip their school to make the transition to K-5.
The board plans to vote on the new school attendance zones before the start of the next school year.
Some of Trump's cabinet picks will face confirmation hearings this week. The nominee for Secretary of Defense, Pete Hegseth, is first in line for his Senate hearing.
Hegseth is a former "Fox & Friends" weekend anchor. Before his broadcast career, he served on the Army National Guard and was deployed to Iraq and Afghanistan — here, he earned two Bronze Star Medals.
Hegseth has faced criticism over allegations of alcoholism and sexual misconduct in his past, all of which he has denied.
The Senate hearing is designed as a vetting mechanism for the president's cabinet picks. Hegseth also received a background check from the FBI before appearing before the Senate Armed Services Committee.
Ahead of the hearings, Hegseth and other Trump cabinet picks met with numerous Senators on Capitol Hill aiming to garner support.Crucial week for Trump cabinet picks as they face Senate confirmation hearings
This morning's weather: A sunny Tuesday ahead of a cold Wednesday
Meteorologist Myles Henderson says there will be lots of sunshine today with highs in the low 40s, almost 10 degrees cooler than yesterday. A cold front will move through overnight, bringing in extra clouds and a few snow showers. Little to no accumulation is expected.
Colder air rushes in behind the front and Wednesday will be the coldest day of the week. Morning temperatures will start in the 20s with a wind chill near 10. Highs will only reach the mid 30s, but it will feel more like the 20s with a strong NW wind.
For the latest weather updates, watch Myles live on News 3 This Morning here.
This morning's traffic:
So far this morning, there haven’t been any major traffic incidents in our area.
Interactive Traffic Map
For the latest traffic updates, watch Conor live on News 3 This Morning here.
We Follow Through: Local efforts to reduce homelessness among veterans
Recent statistics from the Department of Veterans Affairs shows the number of homeless veterans in America is falling. It's down 55% over the last 14 years, the lowest level on record.
The VA says it's placed nearly 48,000 veterans in stable housing in 2024. This comes after three years of aggressive efforts by the government to find permanent housing for veterans.
What are we doing that's working?
News 3 found one of those solutions in Virginia Beach, where Tanisha Davis is working to change lives. She's the director of family and community support services at the Virginia Beach Community Development Corporation.
"I think we're one of the little best kept secrets here in our community," Davis said.
Davis helps veterans move off of the streets and into a home of their own. The non-profit corporation runs two apartment complexes, one in Virginia Beach and one in Chesapeake, where veterans get vouchers that pay a majority of their rent.
The rent is based on 30% of their adjusted gross income. If the veteran has no income, the rent would be zero — but they are still required to pay for utilities. Davis tells me there is a waiting list to move in, though not as long as it used to be.
Beyond that comfort, the non-profit group helps connect veterans with job opportunities, government benefits to help with expenses, and even move-in kits so they're not starting from scratch.
"They need that stability," Davis said. "They need that resource to be able to feel like they can be at home and have someone they can go to if they need it."
Watch the full story on News 3 This Morning here.