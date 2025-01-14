Youngkin's proposals, overcrowding in schools, confirming Hegseth: Sunrise Brief

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin delivered his State of the Commonwealth address on Monday. The Republican governor's 2025 policy agenda was outlined to a General Assembly with a narrow Democrat majority. Last week, Attorney General Jason Miyares indicated Youngkin's goals by endorsing 11 bills and resolutions. The governor proposed $50 million to fund "Virginia Opportunity Scholarships," which would help low-income families pay for private school. Youngkin said he aims to give $5,000 to 10,000 households through this program. Youngkin also reminded the General Assembly about his goal to remove all car taxes, starting with a gradual relief program. He also wants to do away with taxes on tips. Regarding recreational marijuana, Youngkin reaffirmed his stance against it being sold without a medical purpose. He stated that if a bill legalizing marijuana were to reach his desk, he would veto it.

Community members and educators expressed frustration during the Chesapeake School Board meeting on Monday night. The topic of discussion was overcrowding in elementary schools. School leaders proposed new attendance zones to help ease overcrowding at Crestwood Intermediate and B.M. Williams Primary Schools. This would lower the amount of students both schools have to intake. Both Crestwood and B.M. Williams will convert to a K-5 elementary school for the 2025-2026 school year. The community members who spoke claim the board's current plans will make the overcrowding worse at both schools — one teacher said its not going to well equip their school to make the transition to K-5. The board plans to vote on the new school attendance zones before the start of the next school year.

