Uptick in officers using deadly force in Hampton Roads

There have been 10 instances where an officer shot someone while on duty this year in Hampton Roads, compared to nine for all of last year.

In every case, police say the suspect was armed. Five people died in officer-involved shootings this year, compared to three last year.

"It’s very alarming," Brian Luciano with the Virginia Beach Police Union said.

This is something Luciano says doesn’t help with recruitment and retention.

"When you combine poor compensation with the violence, stress we’re putting on officers, more demands. Less is being provided," Luciano said.

The most recent shooting happening over the weekend. Newport news police say Monae Bonaparte ignored several commands to drop her gun aimed at police, leading to an officer to shooting and killing her.

So far this year, Norfolk has had three shootings where an officer shot someone, two of those were deadly.

"Officers were in situations in which if they didn’t use deadly force, they would have been killed," Talbot said.

Talbot says it’s tragic when a life is lost.

"When a police officer uses deadly force, their career is never the same again. They suffer greatly when they are forced into these scenarios," Talbot said.

In the 19 officer-involved shootings over the past year and a half in Hampton Roads, in most cases, investigations found the officers have been justified.

Some of the shootings are still being investigated.

Severe penalties await those who brandish a firearm on an officer.

"Automatically prosecuted as a felony. That’s a mandatory 6 months in jail or max of 5 years," Dr. Eric Claville, a legal analyst said.

If an officer is found guilty of an unjustified murder, the officer could face murder charges.