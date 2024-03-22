Man killed in Norfolk officer-involved shooting was suspect in other Norfolk, Virginia Beach shootings

NORFOLK, Va. — News 3 is uncovering new information about why police were pursuing a man they killed in a shootout March 21.

Norfolk Commonwealth Attorney Ramin Fatehi said 45-year-old Santonio Lee was wanted for shootings in Norfolk and Virginia Beach.

The shootout between Lee and police happened on Terminal Boulevard in Norfolk Thursday at the end of Norfolk Police Department's pursuit of Lee.

Police say Lee opened fire on officers. Police fired back, striking Lee.

He died at the hospital Thursday night.

John Moutray says he witnessed the shooting.

“A black male exited the vehicle, brandishing a firearm," Moutray said. "It’s a sad incident, sad somebody had to get hurt."

Fatehi told News 3 Friday police were trying to serve warrants on Lee for a shooting at a Norfolk shopping center March 8. He said Lee was the lone suspect in that shooting that injured someone in the leg.

Fatehi also said Lee was wanted for a shooting in Virginia Beach, but as of Friday the Virginia Beach Police Department had not confirmed details of that shooting.

Fatehi shared his thoughts about the investigation at the scene Thursday evening.

“The public can have confidence that they have an independent set of law enforcement eyes on this and that I, as an independent official, then make an independent judgment without fear of favor into whether the events here are justified or, Heaven forbid, not," said Fatehi.

This shooting marked the second time a Norfolk Police officer shot and killed someone in 2024.

In January, an officer shot and killed a man in the Wards Corner neighborhood.

Police said the man threatened them with a knife.

As for Lee, court records reveal Lee was convicted of a shooting death in Norfolk in 2011. Court records from Chesapeake show he was found guilty of eluding police in 2002.

News 3 visited addresses connected to Lee to find friends or family to share more about him, but didn’t find anyone Friday.

As of Friday, Virginia State Police were continuing to investigate the shooting and did not have any update.

Norfolk police also were unable to make anyone available for an interview. All of the officers involved in the shooting are on administrative duty while the shooting is investigated.