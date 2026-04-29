USPS audit: Mail delays, improper property conditions at local post offices

A number of deficiencies have been reported at multiple Hampton Roads post offices that were subject to a recent audit conducted by the U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General (USPS OIG).

The audit was conducted during the week of Feb. 9, 2026, focusing on multiple units in Virginia, with four facilities reviewed in Hampton Roads: The Norfolk Sorting and Delivery Center, the Suffolk Post Office, the Virginia Beach Post Office and the Norfolk Local Processing Center.

Watch previous coverage: Over 26k mail delays at Suffolk Post Office, audit finds; Kiggans demands reform

Over 26k mail delays at Suffolk Post Office, audit finds; Kiggans demands reform

Below is a list of the issues reported at the Hampton Roads post offices, according to the USPS OIG audit:

Norfolk Sorting and Delivery Center: Mail delays: 39,203 pieces of mail delayed.

Audit's reasoning: "These issues occurred because management did not follow required procedures to check for and report delayed mail, and did not provide necessary oversight to verify that mail was delivered timely" "Additionally, some of the delayed mail in the hot case was mail that was missent by the Norfolk LPC and brought back by the carriers after their routes." Property conditions: Not directly included in the audit for this facility, as it is overseen by management at the Norfolk Local Processing Center, where the OIG USPS did find security concerns. Additional findings: 22 arrow keys were reported missing from this site, the audit finds. For reference, arrow keys are universal master keys used to access mailboxes in a certain area.



Watch related coverage: Man allegedly threatened mailman in Virginia Beach with gun to steal USPS arrow key

Man allegedly threatened mailman in Virginia Beach with gun to steal USPS arrow key

Norfolk Local Processing Center: Mail delays: 24,543 delayed first-class letters reported; additional 3,592 unreported pieces found during audit.

Audit's reasoning: "The delayed mail in manual mail operations was primarily due to a lack of management oversight to process mail timely for dispatch. In addition, management did not provide oversight to ensure that employees directed letter mail labeled as missent to machines for processing, rather than to manual mail operations." Property conditions: A redacted area of the Norfolk Local Processing Center and Sorting and Delivery Center had a broken key card reader. This area was left open for "extended periods" during the audit visit. This issue was noted in another redacted area. Additionally, 14 of the 34 trucks parked at a dock were not chocked. Multiple doors and one fire alarm were also blocked off. Additional findings: Numerous assigned scanners were "not in use and potentially missing." Scanners were also found to be kept in an unsecured storage cabinet without a formal process to sign them out.



Watch related coverage: Chesapeake neighbors say damaged community mailbox has left them without mail delivery for nearly two months

Chesapeake neighbors say damaged community mailbox has left them without mail delivery for nearly two months

Suffolk Post Office: Mail delays: 26,430 pieces of mail delayed.

Audit's reasoning: "Delivery issues occurred because management relied on inexperienced carriers and did not follow required procedures to document the extent of undelivered mail. Specifically, the unit faced operational disruptions due to high carrier turnover and inexperienced staff." Property conditions: The audit noted un-inspected fire extinguishers, an electrical panel that was blocked along with dock doors that were chained shut and obstructed by bins. Additional findings: A trend of employees scanning packages from more than 1,000 feet away from their intended delivery point, with 251 such scans reported in 2025 from October to December. In one instance, a package was scanned as delivered 3.6 miles away from its target destination, the audit reports.

Virginia Beach Post Office: Mail delays: 2,497 pieces of mail delayed.

Audit's reasoning: "These issues occurred because unit management did not provide sufficient oversight to ensure that the mail was delivered timely and verify that delayed mail was properly documented." "The unit had a new AM supervisor that had been on the job for three weeks and could not explain why the mail we observed was delayed. In addition, management did not enforce the redline process to prevent carriers from returning to their carrier cases with undelivered mail." Property conditions: Two fire extinguishers were missing annual tags, while another was not inspected during the month the audit conducted. The employee parking area didn't have a sign that stated vehicles may be subject to a search. Additional findings: The audit noted improper scanning processes. 847 packages were reported to have been scanned over 1,000 feet away from their delivery point in 2025 from October to December. One package was scanned as far as 1.9 miles away from the delivery point.



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