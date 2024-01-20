USS Normandy returns to Norfolk after extended deployment in Mediterranean

NORFOLK, Va — Despite the bitter cold temperatures on Saturday, sailors on the USS Normandy were welcomed home with warm hugs.

After eight months apart and 262 days away at sea, sailors like Paul Lance said it's good to be back.

"I feel great. I'm happy to be back and I'm happy to be home," said Lance.

The USS Normandy was the last unit of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group to return to Norfolk. Its deployment was extended three times, creating a roller coaster of emotions for families in the 757.

"There were so many times where I thought he was going to come home and they kept getting extended so it's very rewarding to see him back here," said Rachel Lance, wife of one of the USS Normandy sailors.

The strike group left Naval Station Norfolk May 2, and spent the majority of its deployment in the Mediterranean following the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel.

For about 70% of the crew, this was their first deployment and it was also a very long one, extended by more than 70 days.

After being thousands of miles away from home, sailor Garett Malone says he's looking forward to making up for lost time.

"My daughter has grown up so much and I can't believe it. She was hardly crawling when I left and now she's running around and talking and everything," said Malone.

"We're very happy to be reunited again," said wife, Samantha Malone.