USS Gerald R. Ford 'Tridents' return home to Naval Station Norfolk after more than 8-month long deployment

NORFOLK, Va. — The final squadron of Carrier Air Wing 8 has returned back to Hampton Roads after a more than 8-month long deployment on the U.S.S Gerald R. Ford.

It was all hugs and cheers at Naval Station Norfolk Tuesday morning as helicopter sea combat squadron (HSC) 9 'Tridents' returned back home.

"It's just good to be home," Naval Aircrewman Daniel Mullins said.

John Hood

The Tridents left Norfolk in May with the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group.

The search and rescue group were deployed along with eight other squadrons to the U.S Naval Forces Europe and U.S Naval Forces Africa.

"Combat logistics we did a lot of that, keeping the strike groups supplied throughout the time and as well as special operation forces support," Commander Robert Anderson, of the Tridents, said. "What we did with a lot of our NATO allies and partners on board the Ford."

Norfolk SecNav visits USS Gerald R. Ford as ship returns from deployment Colter Anstaett

The crew has a 76-day extension and headed to the Eastern Mediterranean Sea following the Israel-Hamas conflict.

"The extension were somewhat to be expected but always a challenge," Anderson said. "I honestly believe the Tridents managed to persevere just on a positive attitude and staying together as kind of our second family.

"It wasn't too bad, the Ford is pretty nice and had a lot of stuff to do and kept us busy," Mullins said. "The gyms were open."

John Hood

Those squadron did a lot more than just working out.

Over their deployment they flew over 10,000 missions and accumulated close to 18,000 flight hours.

Loved ones and families back home said that while it was hard during the holidays, they made it through together.

"We're also very close as a family for the support structure back home," Veronica Anderson, Commander Anderson's wife, said. "We just banded together and spent a lot of time with each other and are always there to support each other."

John Hood Commander Robert Anderson and his wife Veronica Anderson

For many, heading home means they can rest but for others like Daniel Mullins he'll be spending time with a new addition to his family.

"He's 8 months," Kelsey Mullins said about her son. "He was born in May so he [Daniel] got to stay behind for the first few weeks and then he had to leave."

"He's a lot bigger it's really nice," Daniel said.

John Hood Daniel and Kelsey Mullins

The hugs and smiles will continue on Wednesday as the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group returns back to Norfolk.