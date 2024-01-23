UVA doctor qualifies for U.S. Olympic trials in the marathon

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — A University of Virginia doctor has qualified for the U.S. Olympic trials in the marathon.

Doctor Martin Hehir is a third-year anesthesiology resident at UVA and a dad to three daughters. He also holds the seventh-fastest marathon time in U.S. history.

Hehir says running has always been a part of his life. He started in middle school for fun and fell in love with it. Now, he said he just gets up earlier to get it done.

"I love the sport... The work you put in is what you get out of it," said Hehir. "And the times don't lie. You can see, this is how fast I ran the mile last week and this is how fast I ran it this week."

The Olympic Trials are on Feb. 3. Hehir said at the end of this week, he'll start slowing down his training to get some rest before the big day.