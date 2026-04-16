Va. leaders keep former Lt. Gov. Fairfax's family in mind after murder-suicide

ANNANDALE, Va. — Virginia leaders are sharing their condolences after police said former Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax shot his wife and then himself following a domestic dispute Wednesday night.

Fairfax police responded to the 8100 block of Guinevere Dr in Annandale shortly after midnight and found Justin Fairfax and Cerina Fairfax shot dead. During a press conference held on Thursday, authorities said the former lieutenant governor shot his wife in the basement before going upstairs to a bedroom to kill himself. Both of Fairfax's children were present in the home when this incident occurred, prompting them to contact police.

Watch press conference: Fairfax police share updates on Fairfax murder-suicide

Former Virginia Lt. Gov. Fairfax kills wife, self in murder-suicide: Police

From 2018 to 2022, Fairfax served a lieutenant governor under former Gov. Ralph Northam. The former governor shared the following statement with News 3:

“Pam and I are devastated by this heartbreaking news. I had the privilege of getting to know the Fairfaxes while our families served together. We are praying for Cameron, Carys, and the entire Fairfax family during this incredibly difficult time,” Northam said.

In a statement shared with News 3, Lt. Gov. Ghazala Hashmi said she was "filled with sorrow" after news broke of this incident:

“Vrginia woke up this morning to the devastating news regarding Cerina Fairfax and former Lieutenant Governor Justin Fairfax. My thoughts are with their children, loved ones, and numerous friends. Along with so many in the Commonwealth, I am filled with sorrow; I await further insights from our law enforcement officials.”

In a joint statement sent to News 3, Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine urged Virginians to contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline if they become impacted by domestic violence.

“We are keeping Cerina and Justin Fairfax’s family—especially their two children—in our prayers as we all process this shocking and horrifying news. We urge any Virginians impacted by domestic violence to call the police or the National Domestic Violence Hotline for support.”

Virginia House Speaker Don Scott called the reports of the Fairfax murder-suicide an "unspeakable tragedy."

“I am heartbroken by the deeply disturbing reports emerging this morning. This is an unspeakable tragedy – and our hearts are with the family, especially the children and loved ones whose lives have been forever changed by this devastating loss," Scott said. "There are moments when words fall short – and this is one of them. All we can do is pray, hold our loved ones closer, and grieve alongside those who are hurting today."

The Fairfax County Police Department will continue to investigate the shooting.

If you or someone you know needs help, the national suicide and crisis lifeline is available by calling or texting 988. There is also an online chat at 988lifeline.org.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline is available 24/7 at 1-800-799-7233.