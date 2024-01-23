Virginia Beach man to serve 25 years after shooting, killing ex's new boyfriend: Commonwealth's Attorney

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Virginia Beach man pleaded guilty to three separate charges related to shooting and killing his former girlfriend's new boyfriend.

Jamel Isaiah Thorogood, 34, will served 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to first degree murder, use of a firearm in commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a non-violent convicted felon, according to the Virginia Beach Commonwealth's Attorney's Office. A circuit court judge sentenced him to 50 years in prison with 25 years suspended.

News Virginia Beach homicide suspect taken into custody in North Carolina Web Staff

The Commonwealth's Attorney's Office says that if this case had gone to trial, evidence would have proven that Thorogood started calling and texting his ex-girlfriend and mother of his child, C.R., on Aug. 17 2021; he was upset about C.R.'s new relationship with Marquise Alston; and he made threats against C.R. and Alston.

Thorogood went to C.R. and Alston's apartment on Elm Grove Court in Virginia Beach when C.R. was not home, according to the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office. Alston's and C.R.'s children, however, were at the apartment.

Thorogood found Alston in the bedroom lying down in bed and shot him five times in the neck and arms, killing him, according to the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office.

News 3

He allegedly told the children, "Don't tell anybody," and ran away, according to the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office.

The Commonwealth's Attorney's Office says that the children went to a neighbor's apartment and the police were called.

Thorogood was found in Oxford, North Carolina, and was extradited back to Virginia Beach. He pleaded guilty and was sentenced Tuesday.

The Commonwealth's Attorney's Office says that Thorogood has prior convictions for possession with intent to distribute marijuana more than half an ounce and less than five pounds and for a concealed weapon.