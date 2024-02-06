Virginia Beach police look for missing 14-year-old girl last seen on Cabrini Place

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Police are asking for help finding a missing 14-year-old girl.

Maylee Leach was last seen around 5 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of Cabrini Place, according to a post from the Virginia Beach Police Department on the social media platform X.

Top Stories: Codi Bigsby memorial removal, dog rescue, HRT free fares

She is 5'5", about 125 pounds and has short, brown hair and brown eyes, according to police. She was last seen wearing a navy-blue jacket with red lettering and navy blue sweatpants.

She was last seen riding a silver 26" beach cruiser bicycle.

Anyone with information about Maylee's whereabouts should contact a VBPD Missing Person's detective at 757-385-4101.