WATCH: Video shows Virginia Beach officers saving driver from fiery car crash

Editor's note: The video contains graphic elements that some viewers may find disturbing.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va.—The Virginia Beach Police Department is commending two of their officers for saving a driver from a fiery vehicle crash.

Footage from officers' bodyworn cameras capture the incident.

The following sequence of events was captured on camera, and additional details were provided by VBPD:



An officer observed a car driving 88 mph in a 35 mph zone. When the officer put his emergency lights on, the car sped away and turned off its lights to try and elude the officer.

The officer ended his attempt to stop the vehicle and turned off his emergency lights and slowed down. This is in compliance with the department's pursuit policy.

The officer then saw that the car had impacted a tree, and the car was on fire.

The car's doors were locked and there wasn't a point of entry. The officer tried to put out the flames with an extinguisher, but the fire wasn't dying.

A bystander tried to help the officer break the glass window.

A second officer arrived, and eventually, a hole was created in the glass large enough for the first officer to reach his hand in and unlock the door.

Once the door was unlocked, they were able to drag the single occupant of the car out to safety.

The fire department arrived and provided medical care to the man who was in the car and took him to the hospital.

VBPD commended the officers for their bravery and commitment.

"They put themselves in great peril to rescue this individual," the department said.