Weekend gun violence, Thanksgiving travel tips, Trump finalizing picks: Sunrise Brief

TOP STORIES: Weekend gun violence, Thanksgiving travel tips, Trump finalizing nominations
Weekend gun violence in Chesapeake and Portsmouth. A woman was shot yesterday afternoon on Indian River Road, east of South Military Highway, at the Indian River shopping center in Chesapeake.
Chesapeake police say they got a call about the shooting just before 5 p.m. When they got there, they found a woman who had been shot. She was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries. No word on suspects or motives.
Meanwhile,in Portsmouth, a man was shot and killed early Saturday morning. According to a release, officers were called to Hamilton Avenue in Portsmouth's Port Norfolk neighborhood just before 2:30 a.m.
Police say officers found a man with a fatal gunshot wound and that the incident is an active investigation.
We'll keep you posted as we follow through to get new information for both investigations.Woman seriously hurt in shooting at Indian River Rd. strip mall in Chesapeake
Thanksgiving travel tips as you head to your holiday destinations. Getting out of town is top of mind for many of us this week, with nearly 80 million people traveling over Thanksgiving.
AAA says more than 2 millionof those travelers will be Virginians. Almost 2 million will drive, and more than 100,000 will fly to their holiday destination. All of those numbers add up.
It's expected that this week for travelers will exceed pre-pandemic numbers and even set a new record.
How do we not get stuck, stranded or stressed? AAA suggests the best times to leave are early in the morning or later at night. Be alert while on the roads, put your phone down, and move over and slow down if you see any flashing lights.More than 2 million Virginians expected to travel during holiday period
Trump finalizing nominations for White House cabinet. President-elect Donald Trump is putting the finishing touches on his cabinet nominations. On Face the Nation Sunday, some democrats expressed their willingness to work with the new administration.
It comes as polling shows many Americans feeling positive about the upcoming presidency. According to a CBS News poll, 59% of Americans approve of how Trump is handling the transition and 55% are either happy or satisfied with his election.
Polling also shows most Americans believe the nominees should face hearings in the Senate rather than be fast-tracked into their new roles. The Trump team is hoping to have all positions filled by Thanksgiving day.Americans feeling positive about Trump's upcoming presidency as he finalizes nominations
This morning's weather: Warm with a few clouds
Meteorologist Myles Henderson says we will have a nice start to the work week with highs in the mid to upper 60s, about 10 degrees above normal for this time of year. We will see a mix of mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies today.
For the latest weather updates, watch Myles live on News 3 This Morning here.
This morning's traffic:
So far this morning, there haven’t been any major traffic incidents in our area.
Interactive Traffic Map
For the latest traffic updates, watch Conor live on News 3 This Morning here.
We Follow Through: 28th Annual Mayflower Marathon wraps up with thousands of donated meals
Donations collected for the 28th Annual Mayflower Marathon set to be distributed today and tomorrow. Thousands of pounds of donated food will help fill plates thanks to volunteers across Hampton Roads.
Sunday, hundreds of motorcyclists with Hells Angels and other local motorcycle clubs rolled into Lynnhaven Mall as the 28th Annual Mayflower Marathon wrapped up. The Hells Angels worked for weeks collecting food outside of local grocery stores.
Organizers FM99 and 106.9 The Fox reported that the community donated more than 914,000 meals. The food will be distributed today and tomorrow to local food pantries.
Watch the full story on News 3 This Morning here.