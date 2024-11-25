Weekend gun violence, Thanksgiving travel tips, Trump finalizing picks: Sunrise Brief

Weekend gun violence in Chesapeake and Portsmouth. A woman was shot yesterday afternoon on Indian River Road, east of South Military Highway, at the Indian River shopping center in Chesapeake.

Chesapeake police say they got a call about the shooting just before 5 p.m. When they got there, they found a woman who had been shot. She was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries. No word on suspects or motives.

Meanwhile,in Portsmouth, a man was shot and killed early Saturday morning. According to a release, officers were called to Hamilton Avenue in Portsmouth's Port Norfolk neighborhood just before 2:30 a.m.

Police say officers found a man with a fatal gunshot wound and that the incident is an active investigation.

We'll keep you posted as we follow through to get new information for both investigations.