28th Mayflower Marathon starts Friday to raise Thanksgiving donations

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore kicked off their 28th annual Mayflower Marathon Friday in efforts to get donations to help folks in need have a happy Thanksgiving.

Those interested in helping can donate frozen, non-perishable food or money behind the AMC at Lynnhaven Mall or the Kroger on University Boulevard in Suffolk through 3 p.m. Sunday.

“Everybody who has been here before, we have volunteers who have done it for decades with us, feel like we are actually ding very well," said Jeremy Rodden, Community Engagement Manager for the Foodbank of Southern Virginia and Eastern Shore.

“We’ve seen hunger rise as much as 30% in our service areas so we have to at least maintain 30% more than we had last year just to keep pace let alone make a dent in hunger," said Rodden.

Those who can't make the debate can still donate here.