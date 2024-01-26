Watch Now
Woman arrested, charged in shooting at Military Highway motel in December: Norfolk Police

Econo Lodge on North Military Highway in Norfolk
Posted at 6:37 PM, Jan 26, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-26 18:37:45-05

NORFOLK, Va. — A woman was arrested in connection to a shooting death at a motel on North Military Highway in December.

Taikisha C. Swift, 35, of Norfolk is charged with second-degree murder and use of firearm, according to police. She was arrested on the 800 block of West 38th Street on Friday.

Around 5:20 a.m. on Dec. 9, there was a shooting at the Econo Lodge at 865 North Military Highway, according to police.

When officers arrived they 52-year-old Charles F. Moor suffering from a gunshot wound, according to police. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say that Swift is being held in the Norfolk City Jail without bond.

