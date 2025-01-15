A look at Michael Vick's NSU contract, which includes a a base salary of $400,000

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk State University's four-year contract with Michael Vick includes an annual base salary of $400,000 and the chance to earn performance bonuses, including for championship wins.

News 3 obtained the details of Vick's contract with NSU through a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request.

Vick, a Hampton Roads native, has garnered significant attention with his return to football through coaching at NSU. This will be the first time he holds a coaching position.

Vick has nearly 14 years of experience playing in the NFL, where he played as the quarterback for several teams, including the Atlanta Falcons, Philadelphia Eagles, New York Jets, and Pittsburgh Steelers. He previously held the record for the most rushing yards by a quarterback, but that record was broken this year by Lamar Jackson.

His contract with the university outlines his salary and the incentives he will be offered as head coach.

Vick's contract is currently for four years, ending on Dec. 21, 2028. However, he will be entitled to an automatic one-year extension if NSU's football team finishes in the top half of the Mid-Eastern Atlantic Conference (MEAC) standings by his third year coaching.

The university will also loan a "full-size sport utility vehicle" to Vick.

Vick will get a $10,000 performance bonus for MEAC regular-season championships, and a $15,000 bonus for each NCAA playoff win.

He'll also get a $2,500 bonus if he wins Conference Coach of the Year or AFCA Coach of the Year. If he is awarded NCAA Coach of the Year, then his bonus is $5,000.

Vick was introduced as NSU head coach on December 23. The Spartans are coming off a 4-8 season and were 9-25 since 2022 under Dawson Odums, who the university parted ways with back in November 2024.