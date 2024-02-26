Watch Now
Amber Brown's sister wants to celebrate her life following NSU grad's sudden death at 28

Eboni Brown talks about sister Amber Brown
Posted at 11:39 AM, Feb 26, 2024
NORFOLK, Va. — Three days after former Norfolk State University basketball star Amber Brown passed away unexpectedly, her sister, Eboni Brown, spoke with Coast Live's April Woodard.

NSU announced Brown's passing on Friday, and did not provide detail on the cause.

In 2016 while a student, Brown spoke with News 3 following a diabetic incident where she was hospitalized.

"She had a major impact on our community, especially in our church community and our school," Eboni Brown said Monday. "She just gave everyone a bigger faith to believe in."

Eboni Brown said the family is managing through this loss, with a focus on trying to be strong for her.

"She would want us to come together and celebrate her with smiles," Eboni said. "I don't think she would want any of us to be sad about any of this. She would want us to be celebrated in the most positive way possible."

Watch April Woodard's full interview with Eboni in the player above.

