Former Norfolk State University basketball player Amber Brown dies at 28

NORFOLK, Va. — Amber Brown, a former basketball player for Norfolk State University, has passed away at 28, according to a release from the school.

Brown passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 20, NSU says. The Atlanta native played for the Spartans for three seasons, from 2013 to 2016. She was a member of the MEAC Commissioners All-Academic Team her sophomore year and the NSU Athletics Director's Honor Roll her freshman year.

"It is with deep sorrow that we mourn the untimely passing of Amber Brown." NSU women's basketball head coach Larry Vickers said. "Her dedication, resilience, and vibrant spirit left an indelible mark on our Spartan family. Our thoughts and condolences are with her family, friends, and teammates during this difficult time."

During her time at NSU, Brown overcame a serious incident regarding her health.

In January of 2016, during her junior year, she was found unconscious in her dorm room. She was then taken to the hospital in a coma. While doctors didn't pin down a specific reason behind her unconscious state, they suspected it was caused by her Type 1 Diabetes.

After Brown woke up from her coma, she spoke about the incident with News 3 in February of 2016.

"It was scary because I was like, how did I make it, you know? And the nurses were like, well, they call you the miracle child," said Brown.

News 3's Beverly Kidd talked to her at the time. You can see her story from 2016 in the video player above.

The university did not share the cause behind Brown's death.