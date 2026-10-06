Amid four-game skid, Old Dominion seeks cure for offensive woes

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Old Dominion's 10-win season seems like a distant memory at this point. A different season has brought very different results, results that have Ricky Rahne and the Monarchs seeking answers.

Entering the week, ODU's 258.4 yards per game rank last in the country when it comes to total offense. The silver and blue have also been sacked more than any other team at the FBS level and their seven fumbles lost are a national high as well.

Despite the offensive woes, especially in the last three games, Rahne is not making any significant changes when it comes to personnel or play-calling duties, at least not at this point.

"I believe in the people who are in our program," said the head coach. "I believe in the spots that we have them and I feel very confident that we're going to get it turned around and we're going to start performing the way we all expect."

The next chance to get back on track is Saturday at App State, where Old Dominion has never won. The Mountaineers lead the Sun Belt in passing offense and have a formidable defense that can force turnovers and disrupt in coverage. App State is 3-1 on the season and coming off a bye, giving the Mountaineers a few extra days to gear up for the Monarchs.

"Having a bye allows them to get a little bit healthier," Rahne noted. "I'm sure they'd rather it be a little later than when it was, particularly because now they have the entire conference slate without a bye week."

ODU is coming off what may be one of the worst showings of Rahne's tenure with the Monarchs. The silver and blue suffered a 42-10 setback at Georgia State and mustered only 174 total yards of offense. Devin Roche's 78-yard punt return was one of the few bright spots of the day for ODU and now the squad looks to regroup and pick up a win on the road.

"I don't think we have any kids on our team that are maliciously doing anything outside of the coaching," the head coach noted. "I think we have some kids who are, either from lack of momentary concentration or in an effort to make a play and change the tide for their teammates, are doing some things that are outside of the coaching."

Old Dominion and App State kick off at 1 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

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