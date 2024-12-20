Area coaches excited to have Vick back in 757

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Recruiting is a big part of college football, one that Michael Vick will pick up once arriving at Norfolk State, but area coaches don't foresee him having a problem getting the hang of it.

It was three days after Dyrri McCain and Chris Scott led their respective teams to state championships when the news dropped. Michael Vick would be coming back to Hampton Roads to take the reins of the Spartans.

"I love it," Scott said. "It's forward thinking, it's maybe outside-the-box a little bit, but right in the box of the backyard here at home."

"He's a nationally known guy," added McCain. "To be here in this city and that's school that's probably four minutes away from us, it was exciting. It was a surprise, but at the same time, exciting."

Vick is coming home to take his first head coaching job. For alumni of Norfolk State, such as Green Run head coach Brandon Williams, the news was even more exciting.

"If you don't know who Michael Vick is, I don't know where you've been the last few years," Williams laughed. "He is a 757 legend and what better man to lead our program than Michael Vick right now."

High school coaches across the area expect to become familiar with Vick as he recruits Hampton Roads. He brings a nationally-recognized brand that will carry weight with up and coming players, one that may get recruits to consider Norfolk State who otherwise would not give the green and gold a look.

"That name is going to bring in some excitement," Scott noted. "You want to play for excitement."

"You're going to entertain that now because of what we know that either what he can bring to the table or resources and things that he can bring to the table that are going to help the program out," pointed out McCain.

Vick's resume is an impressive one, but other than a short stint as an intern with the Chiefs, does not include any coaching. However, his now-peers at the high school level foresee him having success, even if it doesn't happen right away.

"We all start somewhere," Williams said. "When I took over this job here, I didn't have any coaching experience and we're one of the top programs in the state now, so I'm proud of that and I believe he'll do the same thing at Norfolk State."

"We have to give him time and trust his process or whatever his vision is," added McCain. "Even if it doesn't go the way everybody wants it to go the first two games or the first wave of things, just stick with him."

Several coaches are also expecting Vick to bring in an experienced staff that includes more recognizable names.

It's a new sun rising for the green and gold, one that brings credibility and optimism that plenty of brighter days are ahead for NSU.

"It's a new outlook on everything and definitely excited for the area," Williams said. "As coaches in the area, we're here to help him as much as we possibly can."

"His name definitely brings some flash and some excitement to anything you put his name on," Scott pointed out. "The fact that it's part of a program that wants to build men and build men in our community, I'm a fan of it."

As of Thursday night, Norfolk State had not announced Vick's hiring, but that announcement is expected in the near future.