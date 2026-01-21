Back to business: Davis gears up for return to ring

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Keyshawn Davis has not taken the ring for a competitive fight since February of 2025. After some time to reflect and reset, he's ready to put his undefeated record on the line once again.

Davis will climb into the ring next Saturday, January 31, to take on Jamaine Ortiz (20-2-1, 10 KO) at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The bout will be the top undercard leading up to the main event between Teofimo Lopez and Shakur Stevenson.

"I'm definitely excited, but I'm not rushing anything," Davis said. "I'm not anxious. I'm just chilling, enjoying the time. I had a great camp around my family. We laughed and joked every single day. I'm not rushing to get out there at all. The day is going to come and it's literally next week, so just taking it a day at a time."

The Norfolk native is 13-0 with nine knockouts and this will mark his first fight since topping Denys Berinchyk to claim the WBO Lightweight World Championship last February. Davis was scheduled to headline a fight at Norfolk's Scope in June, but missed weight, leading to the bout's cancellation. The former champ says he's learned some lessons since that events surrounding the June setback.

"Accountability and God is real," he remarked. "I wouldn't be here without Him and once I prayed to Him and took accountability for a lot of things, He just started blessing me with a lot of other things."

Davis says there's no energy like he feels when he comes back to his home town. He'll look to return with another win under his belt and says his message for his city is a simple one.

"Just like I promised everybody back when things were hot, when I do come back, I'm going to be back and better," he noted. "I am back and better in all aspects, physically and mentally. I'm strong. I'm so strong."

And as for next Saturday's fight, it's a return to business for The Businessman.

"Expect the unpredictable," Davis foreshadowed. "You can't predict what I'm going to do in there and I'm going to finish the fight. Just going back to the Lemos fight (a second round knockout win in Norfolk in November of 2024), that was just something unpredictable. People didn't think I was going to do something like that, so just expect something almost like that, but more extraordinary."

Davis-Ortiz is one of eight fights on the card for next Saturday's event, which will air live on DAZN-Pay Per View.