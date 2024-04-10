Baltimore Orioles call up Jackson Holliday from Tides

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk Tides infielder Jackson Holliday is being called up to the Baltimore Orioles, according to ESPN.

The 20-year old was assigned to the minor league team after being the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 amateur draft.

No. 1 MLB prospect Holliday is "making the best" of starting season with the Tides

ESPN reports that Holliday hit .333/.482/.595 with two home runs, nine RBIs, five doubles and 12 walks against eight strikeouts in his 10 games with the Tides.

He is expected to join the Orioles as they take on the Red Sox at Fenway Park on Wednesday.

This story will be updated