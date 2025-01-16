Beyond the Arc with Mike Jones and the Monarch: January 15

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Old Dominion returns to Chartway Arena looking to protect first place in the Sun Belt and has four straight games on its home floor to help set the tone in the league.

This week on Beyond the Arc with Mike Jones and the Monarchs, ODU discusses its success in conference play thus far. Old Dominion has won four of its first five Sun Belt match-ups and finds itself in a first place tie with South Alabama. Jones says that confidence and experience are two huge factors in the Monarchs' turnaround after a less-than-stellar non-conference showing.

Speaking of South Alabama, the Jaguars were Old Dominion's latest victims this past Saturday. The silver and blue came back to force overtime and then held USA scoreless in the extra frame to earn a 71-63 road win.

Next up is Appalachian State, which visits Chartway Arena Thursday night. ODU is hoping to play in front of a packed, energetic crowd as the Monarchs tip off the homestand.

Beyond the Arc with Mike Jones and the Monarchs airs every Wednesday during News 3 at 11:00 through the end of college basketball season. Click on the video above to view this week's episode.