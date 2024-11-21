Beyond the Arc with Mike Jones and the Monarchs: Episode 4

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Old Dominion gets set to hit the road to the Cayman Islands and will do so on a two game winning streak, as a chance to pick up a win over a Power Five opponent nears.

During this week's episode of Beyond the Arc with Mike Jones and the Monarchs, we're looking back at Tuesday's win over Randolph-Macon, where former Monarch head coach Paul Webb was honored at halftime. Webb passed away last December and former players and family members gathered at mid-court for a halftime ceremony.

Devin Ceaser's season is out to a hot start. The guard is one of a few carry-overs from last year's squad and he's been Old Dominion's most consistent scorer to date. He's excelled coming off the bench, which sits just fine with him.

We're also hitting Monarch Way and getting to know Imo Essien. The senior guard discusses being the elder statesman, Texas and food.

Odell Hodge returned to Norfolk after an extended stay in Europe. The assistant coach sits down to talk about his return and why it's important for him to help get the program back on the right track.

Old Dominion is back in action Sunday against Boston College to begin the Cayman Islands Classic. Tipoff is set for 7:30 PM.

Beyond the Arc with Mike Jones and the Monarchs airs every Wednesday during News 3 at 11:00 through the end of college basketball season.