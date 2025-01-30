Beyond the Arc with Mike Jones and the Monarchs: January 29

NORFOLK, Va. (WTKR) — Old Dominion was able to salvage a win in its four-game homestand, now the Monarchs must respond with much of its remaining schedule away from Chartway Arena.

On this week's edition of Beyond the Arc with Mike Jones and the Monarchs, the silver and blue prepare to play five of their next six contests on the road. The stretch got out to a good start as Old Dominion topped Appalachian State, 78-77, Wednesday night. Now it's off the James Madison to continue the road swing. ODU played the Mountaineers in Norfolk to begin its four straight home affairs, falling in a 62-43 game. The Dukes also came to Hampton Roads and knocked off the Monarchs last Wednesday in a 74-60 game.

Appalachian State is tied for third in the Sun Belt standings while JMU is in a tie for fifth along with ODU and Texas State.

Jones's group was able to break a three-game losing skid with a 74-52 win over Coastal Carolina last Saturday, and it was also a breakthrough performance for freshman Caden Diggs. The 6'7 hybrid guard scored 10 points and played 23 minutes, both season highs. Even though he's just 21 games into his college career, it felt like a performance that was long in the making for Diggs after he arrived in Norfolk as the highest-ranked recruit in the program's history.

We're also catching up with former Old Dominion assistant coach Kieran Donohue, who took over as interim head coach last season following Jeff Jones's heart attack and medical leave. He continues to work for the university at the Old Dominion Athletic Foundation.

Beyond the Arc with Mike Jones and the Monarchs airs every Wednesday during News 3 at 11:00 through the end of college basketball season. Click on the video above to view this week's episode.