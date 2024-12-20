Brooks welcomes Vick back to Hampton Roads

NEWPORT NEWS, VA (WTKR)- Michael Vick took the path from Newport News to the NFL, but he wasn't the first quarterback to follow this road, not even in his own family.

Aaron Brooks is Vick's second cousin. He graduated from Ferguson High School in 1994, starred at Virginia and enjoyed an eight-year NFL career. Brooks saw his most success with the Saints, leading them to their first playoff win in franchise history in 2000, earned a Pro Bowl spot in 2002 and is a member of the team's Hall of Fame. His final season was spent with the Raiders in 2006.

Brooks will welcome Vick back to the area as he takes over the Norfolk State football program. The former Cavalier issued a statement to News 3 regarding his cousin's return:

"Congratulations 757!!! We’ve got one of our most prolific former NFL quarterbacks to lead the Norfolk State University football program. As a community let’s rally behind this legend and support these talented student-athletes. I’m excited for Mike Vick, his staff & the Spartans as they prepare for their upcoming season."

Like Vick, Brooks was mentored by coach Tommy Reamon, who was the head coach at Ferguson and moved to Warwick when the school closed. Reamon would also guide Vick through high school and the college recruiting process.