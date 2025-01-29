Brown settling in on Vick's staff at Norfolk State

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Michael Vick excelled at every level of football and he's surrounding himself with others who have done the same on his coaching staff.

Former Hampton High School star Elton Brown is settling in as Norfolk State's offensive line coach and running game coordinator. The chance to join Vick's staff and work at an HBCU is something that Brown is appreciative every time he comes to work.

"Driving on campus every day, that's kind of my feeling," the former Crabber said. "Every day driving here, seeing this beautiful campus, seeing the people here, it's just like 'man, we have the opportunity to do something special and I'm excited about being here.'"

Vick was introduced as the Spartans' head coach on December 23 and Brown's hiring was announced January 11, along with seven other assistants. He was most recently the offensive coordinator at The Apprentice School in Newport News and now sets his sights on helping NSU's turnaround.

"First of all, it's Michael Vick, so there's a level of excitement there," he noted. "It's a blessing and I'm grateful to even be thought about to be in that position, so I was excited about it, a new opportunity for me."

Brown was an All-American offensive lineman at Virginia and spent four years with the Arizona Cardinals. He started 14 of his 34 games played with the Cardinals and took the field in the Super Bowl in February of 2009. He'll lead an offensive line that he hopes is smart, physical and tough and brings NFL experience to the coaching staff. He remembers how he responded to Al Groh during his college days and hopes his players will do the same with him leading the room.

"You knew he came from the NFL, he was a (Bill) Parcells guy, so those guys, they knew what they were talking about," he recalled. "You sit up in your seat when you're listening to guys like that, so my job here is to come in and let these guys know if these are your dreams, your goals, your aspirations, I'm here to help you fulfill them. Let's just do this together."

From Hampton to UVA to the NFL, Brown has plenty of football from which to draw when teaching his players. He has a clear message when sitting in the living rooms of recruits selling the Spartans.

"If your dream is to get to the NFL, you have guys on this staff that have been there," he pointed out. "If my dream is to go make a name for myself, you have guys on this staff that have been there, so for us, the message is what you're trying to do, we've been there, so let us allow you to get there."