Catch your Norfolk Tides on Tuesdays & Wednesdays this season on WGNT

NORFOLK TIDES
norfolk tides harbor park
NORFOLK, Va. — Can’t get enough of your Norfolk Tides?

We’ve got some good news: WGNT, the independent sister station to WTKR, will air 20 Tides games this season.

Beginning April 8 with the Tides’ matchup against the Gwinnett Stripers, WGNT will air home games on Tuesday and Wednesday evenings through the end of August. All games are at 6:35 p.m.

“Our local sports teams here in Hampton Roads bring people together,” said Adam Chase, vice president and general manager at WTKR/WGNT. “Adding the Tides to our program schedule this spring and summer will give fans new opportunities to come together and enjoy America’s pastime.”

The Tides join the Norfolk Admirals as the second local team to air games on WGNT — part of a growing portfolio of local programming on the channel.

"The Norfolk Tides are eager to extend our long-standing partnership with WTKR/WGNT," said Joe Gregory, general manager for the Tides. "Airing our games on WGNT will only help grow our audience and the fan base for Norfolk's hometown baseball team."

You can find WGNT on channel 27.1 over the air, channel 44 on Cox, channel 7/707 on Spectrum, 27 on DirecTV and 6/506 on Verizon Fios.

The full Tides WGNT schedule is below.

4/8/25
Tue
635pm
Gwinnett Stripers
4/9/25
Wed
635pm
Gwinnett Stripers
4/22/25
Tue
635pm
Memphis Redbirds
4/23/25
Wed
635pm
Memphis Redbirds
5/13/25
Tue
635pm
Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
5/14/25
Wed
635pm
Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
5/27/25
Tue
635pm
Lehigh Valley Ironpigs
5/28/25
Wed
635pm
Lehigh Valley Ironpigs
6/10/25
Tue
635pm
Nashville Sounds
6/11/25
Wed
635pm
Nashville Sounds
6/24/25
Tue
635pm
Gwinnett Stripers
6/25/25
Wed
635pm
Gwinnett Stripers
7/1/25
Tue
635pm
Durham Bulls
7/2/25
Wed
635pm
Durham Bulls
7/29/25
Tue
635pm
Memphis Redbirds
7/30/25
Wed
635pm
Memphis Redbirds
8/5/25
Tue
635pm
Rochester Red Wings
8/6/25
Wed
635pm
Rochester Red Wings
8/19/25
Tue
6:35pm
Charlotte Knights
8/20/25
Wed
635pm
Charlotte Knights

