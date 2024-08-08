Chesapeake native Quincy Wilson to make history by running in Olympic relay

PARIS, FRANCE (WTKR)- Quincy Wilson's chance to make history has arrived.

The Chesapeake native will run for Team USA in the 4 x 400 meter relay preliminary round Friday morning, according to ESPN. At 16 years old, he will become the youngest U.S. Olympic male track athlete ever once he takes the track.

In an Instagram post Thursday morning, Wilson urged fans to "Tune in Friday morning at 5:05am est."

Wilson caught plenty of eyes at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials in June, qualifying for the finals of the 400 meter dash and running under 45 seconds three times during the meet. He broke the under-18 world record in the event twice, posting a best time of 44.59 seconds at the trials and finished sixth in the finals.

Since the June trials, he's been able to lower his time even more, running 44.20 at a tune-up meet in France last month.

A former star at Great Bridge Middle School, Wilson did not qualifying in the individual 400 meter dash but did earn a spot in the relay pool. He was not selected to run in the 4 x 400 meter mixed relay earlier in the Olympics, but will now get his chance in the men's event.

Wilson currently attends Bullis School in Potomac, Maryland.

The preliminary round of the 4 x 400 meter relay is Friday at 5:05 AM Eastern.