Chesapeake's Brenden 'Butterbean' Queen takes victory in ARCA Daytona race

DAYTONA, FL. — DAYTONA, FL. (WTKR) — Brenden 'Butterbean' Queen made a name for himself in the local racing scene at Langley Speedway, becoming a fan favorite during Hampton Heat weekends.

On Saturday, the Chesapeake native put his name on the map again at American racing's most famous track.

Queen survived a caution-filled race to win the Ride the ‘Dente 200 in his first race as a full-time driver in the ARCA Menards Series.

"Bean Nation, baby we’re going to the Waffle House tonight,” Queen said in his post-race interview. “I’m just a Late Model guy who worked hard to get this shot. This group here, they deserved this, baby."

Starting in the fifth position, Queen was able to avoid numerous wrecks that filled the race. Only 13 cars were able to complete the 80 laps around Daytona International Speedway.

With ten laps left in the race, the three-time Hampton Heat 200 winner made his move to pass by Lavar Scott for the lead and hold on to score the victory.

He held off competitors like four-time Indy 500 winner Helio Castroneves to take home the win. Castroneves helped get Queen to the front as a teammate in Pinnacle Racing Group.

It's the second time the Chesapeake native has gotten his shot at Daytona, racing in the same event in 2019. He failed to complete that race, collected in a crash 50 laps in.

This time around, Queen will be able to make a memory that lasts.

"It’s a lot of never give up,” Queen said. “I’ve never had money. We did what we could, grinded and grinded. Trust the process is the motto I’ve had the past two years. My story is one of those eyeball ones of a lottery ticket. I’m fighting for my career. I have nothing guaranteed for next year, so hopefully this is a good start.”

Queen will race in the ARCA Menards Series full-time this season for Pinnacle Racing Group. They'll race again on March 7 at Phoenix Raceway.