Chesapeake's Wright falls short of Baseball Hall of Fame

COOPERSTOWN, NY (WTKR)- David Wright's Hall of Fame induction will have to wait at least another year.

The Chesapeake native fell short of being part of the Class of 2025, receiving votes on 8.1 percent of the ballots in this year's selection. Players must receive votes on at least 75 percent of the ballots in order to earn selection into the Hall of Fame.

Wright spent all 14 years of his career with the New York Mets, earning All-Star nods seven times. He was a two-time Gold Glove Award winner and captured to Silver Slugger honors as well. The former Hickory star got a chance to experience a World Series with the Mets in 2015, where New York fell to the Royals.

Injuries cut Wright's career short, but he posted a .296 career batting average and slugged 242 home runs. His career OPS stands at .867.

By receiving more than five percent of votes, the former Hawk will appear on next year's ballot.

Ichiro Suzuki, CC Sabathia and Billy Wagner were elected to the Hall of Fame Class of 2025.