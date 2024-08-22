Coming home: Keyshawn, Kelvin Davis to fight at Scope in November

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- The Davis brothers are coming home.

Keyshawn Davis will hold a fight at the Scope in Norfolk on November 8, with older brother Kelvin also on the card for the evening's festivities. A Top Rank spokesperson confirmed the fight to News 3. Opponents are in the process of being finalized, according to the spokesperson.

Davis has been hinting at a homecoming bout throughout the last few weeks on Instagram.

Keyshawn Davis is 11-0 with seven knockouts after a victory over Miguel Madueno last month in Newark, New Jersey, and has looked like a top-notch fighter. "The Businessman" has been on a tear in 2024, winning both of his bouts this year in convincing fashion.

Kelvin Davis will enter his fight with an unblemished record as well. He's 13-0, with his most recent victory coming over Kevin Johnson, also in Newark on July 6.

The two Davises, along with their youngest brother, Keon, are part of DB3 Enterprises, a venture they started as three boxing siblings.