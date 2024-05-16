Commanders 2024 season game schedule announced

ASHBURN, Va (WTKR) — Nine home games and two primetime showdowns grace the 2024 version of the Commanders’ schedule, which was officially released Wednesday night.

Washington will open on the road at Tampa Bay on September 8 before the burgundy and gold holds their week two home opener on September 15 against the Giants.

Tapp joining Commanders staff

The first primetime contest for the team kicks off week three when the Commanders visit the Bengals for a Monday Night Football meeting on September 23. Their other night game will be a Thursday clash at Philadelphia on November 14

Washington will host the Giants, Cowboys, Eagles, Browns, Panthers, Bears, Steelers, Titans and Falcons in 2024. Road games finds the squad traveling to the Giants, Dallas, Philadelphia, Tampa Bay, Cincinnati, New Orleans, Baltimore and Arizona.

Full schedule below:

