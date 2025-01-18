Commanders fans flock to Detroit in hopes of upset victory

DETROIT, MI (WTKR)- Sure, the Lions will have homefield advantage on Saturday night in Detroit, but the Commanders will be well-represented in the stands at Ford Field.

A large group of Commanders' fans gathered at Union Assembly in downtown Detroit Friday night to celebrate the season and get ready for Saturday's showdown with the Lions. Fans of all ages packed into the restaurant to spend time with other burgundy and gold faithful.

Among them were fans well known to Commanders fans, Rally Captain and Tailgate Ted, two of the biggest Washington supporters. The floor was quickly flooded with those who are hoping to see an upset at Ford Field.

Click on the above video to hear from the fans as they get ready to cheer on the Commanders Saturday.