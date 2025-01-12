Commanders fans have headquarters in Tampa if they can't attend game

TAMPA, FL (WTKR)- A handful of fans wearing burgundy and gold have been seen around Tampa since News 3's arrival Friday night.

For those unable to attend Sunday's playoff game at Raymond James Stadium against the Buccaneers, fans have a headquarters where they can enjoy the showdown with other burgundy and gold faithful.

Maloney's Irish Pub is located in downtown Tampa and has been designated as a Commanders' bar for the last three years. Fans flock to the restaurant on game day and bring banners, flags and energy to cheer on Washington to a hopeful win. While Saturday saw the establishment filled with supporters of many different teams, management tells us that Sunday should see plenty of burgundy and gold, especially in the outdoor patio area.

The Commanders and Buccaneers kick off Sunday night at 8:00 in the NFC Wild Card round.