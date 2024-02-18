Cox takes Class 5 wrestling state championship

VIRGINIA BEACH (WTKR) — The last day of action on the high school wrestling mats this season also ending a drought for the Beach District.

In its backyard, Cox took home the Class 5 state championship, becoming the districts first team to take home a wrestling crown since 2010.

Behind three individual champions (Seth Pringle at 106 pounds, Caleb Rafal at 126 and Rudy Wagner at 190), the Falcons scored 171 points to top Independence at 142 points and Great Bridge at 128.

The Wildcats also scored three state champs (Myrin Nixon at 138 poounds, Beau Lewis at 144, and Caleb Neal at 157) as did First Colonial. The Patriots saw Thomas Stofka take the top spot at 150, Leonard Ashley roll to a title at 165 and Schey Huff win at 215 en route to a fifth place finish in the class.

Landstown won a pair of title matchups in Class 6. Michael Phoutasen scored three points in the final period of the 138 match to claim a championship while heavyweight Naasir Edmonds got himself a title as well. The Eagles wound up finishing sixth in the Class 6 team standings.

Grassfield secured a ninth place finish in Class 6 as well.

The Class 1, 2, and 3 state title meet held in Salem saw Poquoson get close to adding another state title to its collection, taking second place in Class 2.