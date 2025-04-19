DB3 officially announces boxing's return to Norfolk

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Keyshawn, Kelvin and Keon Davis put on a show at Scope in November. This summer, they'll run it back.

Friday, the three brothers, collectively known as DB3, officially announced that they'll all be part of a boxing event to be held at Scope on June 7. Keyshawn Davis will headline the card against Edwin De Los Santos, Davis's first defense of his WBO Lightweight World Championship.

"We made it happen," Keyshawn said of bringing a fight back his home town, just seven months after the three brothers treated the home crowd to victories at Scope. "The city is twice as happy that we're bringing it back in the summer and I just can't wait for it to arrive."

"That could get to certain fighters, if they don't know how to fight, perform in front of a crowd like that," Kelvin Davis added. "Now I know what to expect. I know the crowd is going to be crazy and everybody's going to be cheering, mostly a hometown crowd, so I'm cool."

"I didn't expect it to happen this soon," Keon Davis noted. "Honestly, it's perfect that we're doing it at this time. It's going to be a summertime event. Last time, it was cold outside, so this time it's going to be summer. It's defiitely going to be a different vibe."

November saw the brothers each tally victories, with the crowd at Scope selling out to the tune of more than 10,000 fans. The energy and electricity had a Norfolk feel, from the fighters' entrances to the trunks to the fanfare. Now the brothers hope to top it.

"Everything's going to come natural, just like last time," Keon said. "It's going to be great, no matter how we do it. The city loves us, we love them back so it's just going to be fun."

"We definitely are going to top that event," promised Kelvin. "Just doing different things, different fights, different performances, just interacting with the crowd more a little bit. It's definitely a hard performance to top, but I think we can do it."

"We did all of that extra, winning and knocking people out, we put the cherry on top, but the atmosphere in the arena itself, the people created that environment, that vibe," noted Keyshawn. "Being that it's going to be the second time, I think it's going to be times two this time."

Keyshawn Davis won his world title back in February with a knockout of Denys Berinchyk in New York City. He enters with a 13-0 record and nine knockouts. Kelvin brings a 15-0 record and eight knockouts into his bout against a to-be-determined opponent, while Keon is 2-0 with one KO in his young pro career.