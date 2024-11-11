Denbigh product Tomlin picks up win close to home as Steelers top Commanders

LANDOVER, MD (WTKR)- Northwest Stadium is the closest NFL venue to Mike Tomlin's home town of Newport News. During the Steelers' visit to Washington on Sunday, however, Tomlin wasn't looking for familiar faces in the crowd or thinking about proximity. He was only focused on winning.

"I'm focused on the game," he smiled after Pittsburgh's 28-27 win over the Commanders. "I appreciate my home, but I'm working today."

And work he did. Tomlin and the Steelers handed Washington its first home loss of the 2024 campaign. In the process, he beat his longtime friend in Dan Quinn. The Commanders' head coach was on William & Mary's staff during Tomlin's senior season in Williamsburg and the two coached together at VMI in 1995.

"I'll say that I'm not surprised by it," Tomlin said of Quinn's success. "That's my brother. We came together at a very young age chasing our dreams. I love that guy, man. He's a top-quality coach."

"I know Mike well and this is a tough team and I knew it was going to be a really hard fight," Quinn added. "I love him, I love what he's about, so I knew it was going to be tough. We've got a tough crew, too."

Quinn may be looking to build what Tomlin has been able to maintain in Pittsburgh in terms of consistency. In 17 previous seasons with the Steelers, the Denbigh graduate has never posted a losing campaign and says the key is being where his feet are and not considering the past.

"I think I and we just have a small picture mentality," Tomlin noted. "We don't talk about the challenges of present day in reference to what's happened. We feel the urgency of now. That stuff that's on our resume is just on our resume."

2024 sees Tomlin in the midst of crafting another solid season in the Steel City. The win over the Commanders pushed Pittsburgh's record to 8-2, as the head coach's team continues to come together.

"It was enough for us to win today," Tomlin said of his group's effort. "We'll get back in the lab because we've got a real hot opponent next week (Baltimore), so we'll see."

Tomlin graduated from Denbigh in 1990 and attended William & Mary from 1990-1994. He became the head coach of the Steelers prior to the 2007 season.