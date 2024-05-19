Douglas withdraws from Hartford meet after struggling on uneven bars

HARTFORD, CT (WTKR)- Virginia Beach's Gabby Douglas is eyeing a return to the Olympics for the first time since 2016. Saturday's tune-up fell short of what she'd hoped.

Douglas withdrew from the Core Hydration Classic, after falling twice on her uneven bar routine during the first rotation.

No reason was given regarding her decision to scratch, but she's already qualified for the U.S. Championships in three different events- balance beam, vault and bars. Those begin May 30 in Fort Worth, Texas.

Douglas returned to competition three weeks ago for the first time since the 2016 Rio Olympics during the American Classic in Katy, Texas.

The Newport News native is targeting her Olympic return this summer in Paris at 28-years old. The Olympic Trials run from June 27-30 and those competitors will be determined by the results of the U.S. Championships.

