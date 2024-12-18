Former coach Reamon ready to welcome back Michael Vick

NEWPORT NEWS, VA (WTKR)- Tommy Reamon has always hoped many of his former players would end up as coaches. Now he's ready to welcome back one of his best stars to the 757.

"Michael sat right over there about 10 days ago," Reamon said Tuesday night in his Newport News home, motioning to a chair in the living room. "We talked about coaching and we knew nothing about this."

Few know Michael Vick better than Reamon, who was the former's high school football coach when he starred at Ferguson and Warwick. Now he's watching with pride as his former player takes the reins of Norfolk State as the Spartans' new head coach.

"Michael was one of the top quarterbacks in America when he played for me," Reamon noted. "He's now showing people that he can talk that language, that he can teach."

Vick has plenty of experience in football, but never as a coach. Reamon says that won't be a problem, as he'll surround himself with assistants who can communicate and Vick boasts the necessary football IQ to lead a program.

"Personality, charisma, Hollywood, he's done it all," the 36-year sideline veteran said of Vick's attributes. "What makes him so explosive is that he is a public figure that everybody knows the name."

The green and gold has been a little blue the past few years. NSU is 9-25 since 2022 and 15-30 in Dawson Odums's four seasons at the helm, but the impact Vick can make on the Spartans is one that has even Reamon in awe.

"Wow," he said. "Just that word, wow, because it's going to change the culture. It's going to change the culture at Norfolk State."

Reamon sees Vick following a similar path as Deion Sanders when it comes to success. Sanders' first college head coaching job came at Jackson State, which he led to 11-2 and 12-1 finishes during his final two seasons before heading to Colorado. The former Hampton Roads high school coach says Vick has spoken with Sanders and has his blueprint in place.

"He's the model," Reamon said of Sanders. "Tomorrow, day one of work, that boy Michael will do exactly what Deion Sanders is doing."

It's uncharted territory for a star player of yesterday looking to transform into a star coach of tomorrow, but Vick's former coach think he's set up for success.

"He's going to be a great one," Reamon smiled. "He's been around good teaching."

Vick announced that he would be Norfolk State's next head coach in a Facebook post Tuesday night. The Spartans have yet to issue a statement or release, but that is expected as soon as Wednesday.