Franklin basketball carrying more than just own dreams into state title game

FRANKLIN, Va. — FRANKLIN, Va. (WTKR) — After beating Lancaster to punch its ticket to a state championship game, Franklin boys basketball has heard from just about everyone in town.

"Every day you go to the stores, 'Congratulations,'" said senior guard Daevion Person. "Even when we were losing, we always had a strong fan base. Our town always supports."

The Broncos felt that uplifting spirit even when they started the season 2-8. Slow out of the gates, Rob Cutchins' team kept the faith that a turnaround was close.

"We were trying to figure out who we were and what we were gonna do," Cutchins said. "Once we figured out what our identity was halfway through the season, things started to click and we started putting the pieces in play."

"We were down on ourselves, but the coaches kept believing in us and we believed in ourselves," said senior guard Altavius Turner. "We came in this gym and fought every day and we just kept fighting until the end of the season. Look where it got us."

Franklin won 11 of its final 12 games and earned program its second ever state championship game appearance, facing George Wythe for the Class 1 crown on Friday afternoon at VCU.

"This group here is special," Cutchins said. "I think its starting to set in with them a little, understanding what they've achieved. Even winning the regional title for the first time in 18 years, that was huge and the kids really showed a lot of emotion off that."

"It's our first state championship game in 32 years," Turner said. "So this probably means a lot to this community."

The 1993 Bronco squad lost the Class A title game by a single point to Twin Springs.

Flash forward three decades, and this year's team has a chance to make history itself.

"To be the first person in Franklin High School history to win a state championship, that would be very inspirational," said sophomore guard LJ Majette.

"I'll probably break down crying if we do it," Turner said. "Because it's never been done."

Friday's championship battle won't only be to make their dreams come true, but for also for those who have waited for 30 years to see it again. Franklin's population is 8,339 and the Broncos feel like they've heard from every one in their hometown over the last five days.

"They're very excited because it's only the second time in history that we're going to states," Majette said. "So everybody's excited that we're there and everybody's coming."

"I expect to see the whole town because everyone's been talking about it," Turner said. "Even the staff from up the road at Southampton (High School), they'll probably come support to and I would love that."

From the pats on the back to filling up gyms throughout the playoffs, the team has felt their community surround them throughout their basketball journey.

Now they have a chance to give them the ultimate gift this weekend with the one trophy that's eluded the program.

"I can't put it in words. It's something that so many alumni have wanted for so long," Cutchins said. "I know how much it would mean to people city wise, alumni wise."

"We talked about it every second on the floor and off the floor," Person said. "It would mean a lot, for the town and for us."

Franklin tips off with the Maroons at 2:30 PM from Richmond on Friday.