Friday Night Redzone- Week 7

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- We're more than halfway through the high school football regular season and the Southeastern District has the makings of a race that will go down to the wire.
Friday night saw Indian River keep pace with the district leaders, topping Nansemond River, 31-25, in overtime. The Braves handed the Warriors their first loss of the season and are one of three district squads chasing Oscar Smith.
I.C. Norcom outscored Churchland, 11-0, in the second half to complete a comeback and upset the Truckers, 11-10.
Phoebus snapped its two game slide with a 34-21 victory over Bethel Thursday night.
Thursday:
Phoebus 34, Bethel 21
Southampton 49, Brunswick 14
Catholic 27, Hampton Roads Academy 0
Friday:
Indian River 31, Nanasemond River 25
King's Fork 28, Western Branch 14
Oscar Smith 48, Deep Creek 10
Hickory 56, Lakeland 0
Great Bridge 62, Grassfield 20
Green Run 34, Landstown 7
Kempsville 31, Ocean Lakes 12
Salem 14, Floyd Kellam 0
Tallwood 48, Princess Anne 20
Maury 58, Norview 0
I.C. Norcom 11, Churchland 10
Lake Taylor 58, Manor 24
Granby 15, Booker T. Washington 13
Warwick 21, Woodside 0
Poquoson 54, Gloucester
Smithfield 41, Grafton 14
Lafayette 55, Jamestown 0
Tabb 17, York 14
Warhill 61, Bruton 6
Norfolk Academy 6, Nansemond-Suffolk 0
Norfolk Christian 35, Central Virginia 14
Atlantic Shores 48, Blue Ridge 18
Greenbrier Christian 51, Fishburne Military Academy 0
Nandua 31, Isle of Wight Academy 0
Sussex Central 42, Windsor 14
Surry 25, Franklin 14