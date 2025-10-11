Friday Night Redzone- Week 7

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- We're more than halfway through the high school football regular season and the Southeastern District has the makings of a race that will go down to the wire.

Friday night saw Indian River keep pace with the district leaders, topping Nansemond River, 31-25, in overtime. The Braves handed the Warriors their first loss of the season and are one of three district squads chasing Oscar Smith.

I.C. Norcom outscored Churchland, 11-0, in the second half to complete a comeback and upset the Truckers, 11-10.

Phoebus snapped its two game slide with a 34-21 victory over Bethel Thursday night.

Thursday:

Phoebus 34, Bethel 21

Southampton 49, Brunswick 14

Catholic 27, Hampton Roads Academy 0

Friday:

Indian River 31, Nanasemond River 25

King's Fork 28, Western Branch 14

Oscar Smith 48, Deep Creek 10

Hickory 56, Lakeland 0

Great Bridge 62, Grassfield 20

Green Run 34, Landstown 7

Kempsville 31, Ocean Lakes 12

Salem 14, Floyd Kellam 0

Tallwood 48, Princess Anne 20

Maury 58, Norview 0

I.C. Norcom 11, Churchland 10

Lake Taylor 58, Manor 24

Granby 15, Booker T. Washington 13

Warwick 21, Woodside 0

Poquoson 54, Gloucester

Smithfield 41, Grafton 14

Lafayette 55, Jamestown 0

Tabb 17, York 14

Warhill 61, Bruton 6

Norfolk Academy 6, Nansemond-Suffolk 0

Norfolk Christian 35, Central Virginia 14

Atlantic Shores 48, Blue Ridge 18

Greenbrier Christian 51, Fishburne Military Academy 0

Nandua 31, Isle of Wight Academy 0

Sussex Central 42, Windsor 14

Surry 25, Franklin 14