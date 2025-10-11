Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Friday Night Redzone- Week 7

Indian River overcame a second half deficit to force overtime and hand Nansemond River its first defeat of 2025. I.C. Norcom stormed back in the second half to top crosstown rival Churchland.
NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- We're more than halfway through the high school football regular season and the Southeastern District has the makings of a race that will go down to the wire.

Friday night saw Indian River keep pace with the district leaders, topping Nansemond River, 31-25, in overtime. The Braves handed the Warriors their first loss of the season and are one of three district squads chasing Oscar Smith.

I.C. Norcom outscored Churchland, 11-0, in the second half to complete a comeback and upset the Truckers, 11-10.

Phoebus snapped its two game slide with a 34-21 victory over Bethel Thursday night.

Thursday:

Phoebus 34, Bethel 21
Southampton 49, Brunswick 14
Catholic 27, Hampton Roads Academy 0

Friday:

Indian River 31, Nanasemond River 25
King's Fork 28, Western Branch 14
Oscar Smith 48, Deep Creek 10
Hickory 56, Lakeland 0
Great Bridge 62, Grassfield 20
Green Run 34, Landstown 7
Kempsville 31, Ocean Lakes 12
Salem 14, Floyd Kellam 0
Tallwood 48, Princess Anne 20
Maury 58, Norview 0
I.C. Norcom 11, Churchland 10
Lake Taylor 58, Manor 24
Granby 15, Booker T. Washington 13
Warwick 21, Woodside 0
Poquoson 54, Gloucester
Smithfield 41, Grafton 14
Lafayette 55, Jamestown 0
Tabb 17, York 14
Warhill 61, Bruton 6
Norfolk Academy 6, Nansemond-Suffolk 0
Norfolk Christian 35, Central Virginia 14
Atlantic Shores 48, Blue Ridge 18
Greenbrier Christian 51, Fishburne Military Academy 0
Nandua 31, Isle of Wight Academy 0
Sussex Central 42, Windsor 14
Surry 25, Franklin 14

