Gonzalez last-second field goal lifts Commanders over Buccaneers to divisional round

TAMPA BAY — Raise Hail!

The Washington Commanders went to Tampa Bay this weekend for a rematch nearly 20 years in the making.

It was Jan. 7, 2006 when the Commanders last made the trip down to the sunshine state for a playoff bout. Led by quarterback Mark Brunell, Washington beat the Bucs 17-10 in that game, but were knocked out the following week by the Matt Hasselbeck-led Seattle Seahawks.

That would be the last time Washington fans would see their team advance to the divisional round. Until now.

Defeating the Bucs again, 23-20 with a last-second Zane Gonzalez field goal off the upright, Washington, led by QB Jayden Daniels, will now travel to Detroit to play a red-hot no. 1 seed Lions team that went 15-2 this season.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.